Report: Veteran DE Mario Addison Visiting Seahawks

An 11-year veteran who remains productive, Addison may be a potential fit in a rotational role as Seattle transitions towards a 3-4 defense.

Seeking additional help for their pass rush, per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, the Seahawks reportedly brought veteran defensive end Mario Addison in for a free agent visit on Wednesday.

Addison, who will turn 35 years old in September, spent the past two seasons with the Bills, contributing 59 tackles, 12.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles primarily playing in a rotational role. In 11 NFL seasons with five different teams, including eight seasons with the Panthers, he has amassed 281 tackles, 67.0 sacks, and 112 quarterback hits.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Addison enjoyed his best seasons in Carolina, hitting at least 9.0 sacks in four consecutive seasons for 2016 to 2019. A late bloomer after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Troy, he has registered at least 5.0 sacks in each of the past eight seasons and accomplished this feat while playing in multiple defensive schemes.

Beyond his sack numbers, Addison has been a consistent force ratcheting up pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Since 2015, per Pro Football Focus, he has generated at least 35 pressures in each of the past seven seasons.

While he's nearing the tail end of his career, Addison has remained productive and his prior experience playing outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense for coach Ron Rivera likely piques the Seahawks' interest. With a new defensive coordinator in Clint Hurtt expected to transition the defense to more 3-4 looks moving forward, his experience playing in multiple schemes and pass rushing savvy would be a valuable asset.

Currently, Seattle expects to roll into the 2022 season with Darrell Taylor and free agent signee Uchenna Nwosu slated as starters at outside linebacker. Behind them, third-year defender Alton Robinson is the only experienced backup on the roster, leaving an opening for Addison to be plugged in as a rotational rusher when the team is in its base defense. He could also be utilized as a situational rusher in obvious passing situations.

Along with Addison, the Seahawks also visited with free agent safety Damontae Kazee, a former starter for the Falcons and Cowboys. Like Addison, if he joins the Seahawks, it will be in a reserve capacity behind starters Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, but he could compete for playing time as a slot cornerback after playing the role in Atlanta earlier in his career.