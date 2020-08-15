Friday Rewind: Revisiting Seahawks Week 13 Prime Time Victory Against Vikings

Following an ugly victory over the Eagles, the Seahawks traveled back to the Pacific Northwest and were looking to extend their winning streak to five games under the lights against the Vikings.

Despite another close finish, Seattle’s backfield duo was able to carry the offense through all four quarters of this matchup, combining for a trio of touchdowns, 176 rushing yards, and 40 receiving yards. Thanks to these impressive performances from teammates Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, the offense held on to a seven-point lead when the final horn sounded.

Let’s look back upon some of the critical moments that ultimately led to the Seahawks’ 37-30 victory against the Vikings during their second Monday Night showdown of the 2019 campaign.

1. Trailing 7-0 midway through the first quarter, Chris Carson’s one-yard rushing touchdown ties the game.

After opening the game with possession of the football, Seattle’s offense was forced to punt just five plays into its drive after failing to gain one yard to move the chains. Taking over at its own 17-yard line, Minnesota’s offense was able to take an early seven-point advantage thanks to a pair of deep passing plays that gained them 63 of their 83 total yards.

Looking to answer with a score of their own, the Seahawks regained possession at their own 25-yard line and advanced 55 yards over the next 11 plays. Now positioned at the Vikings’ 20-yard line, quarterback Russell Wilson connected on a short pass in the middle of the field with receiver DK Metcalf and the 22-year old headed towards the end zone, running 19 yards with cornerback Mike Hughes hanging over his back.

Finishing one yard shy of the goal line, Carson was called upon to finish the drive on the following play. Despite being denied entry on his first attempt, the former seventh-round pick was able to surge into the end zone one play later, pushing the score back to seven apiece.

2. Attempting to tie the game once again, Rashaad Penny’s one-yard touchdown rush evens the score at 17 apiece.

Following a 47-yard field goal from kicker Dan Bailey, the Vikings began the second half with a 17-10 lead and were looking to extend their edge even further. Luckily for the Seahawks, defensive tackle Jarran Reed was able to reach out and force an incomplete pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins on a third-down play, forcing Minnesota to punt.

Starting their first drive of the third quarter at their own 29-yard line, the Seahawks offense traveled to the Vikings’ 30-yard line in just six plays, aided by an unnecessary roughness penalty on cornerback Xavier Rhodes. On the next play, Carson exploded up the middle of the field for a 25-yard run, allowing Penny to burst into the end zone for seven points just two plays later.

Now tied at 17-17, only 12 seconds drained off the clock before Seattle regained possession of the ball. As a result of a strip-sack from defensive end Rasheem Green, the offense was able to take its first lead of the game just seven plays later following a 29-yard field goal from kicker Jason Myers.

3. Leading 27-17 at the end of the third quarter, Tre Flowers’ interception helps Seattle take a 17-point advantage early in the fourth quarter.

With just three minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Seahawks started their third drive of the second half at their own 24-yard line and were looking to keep their offense rolling. Needing to gain five yards to move the chains forward on third down, receiver David Moore blew past Rhodes and ran 60 yards for his second touchdown reception of the season.

Controlling all the momentum, Seattle carried a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter and only had to wait two plays before being able to send its offense back out onto the field. On the second the play of Minnesota’s drive, while positioned at their own 25-yard line, Flowers forced Cousins’ pass out of receiver Stefon Diggs’ grasp and miraculously caught the ball while falling to the ground – which was his third interception of the season.

Following the Vikings’ second turnover of the contest, Penny was featured heavily during the Seahawks’ next drive, as the young ball carrier was utilized in all three plays. After gaining 12 yards during the first two plays, the 24-year old caught a pass in the flats and surged past multiple defenders while on his way to the end zone, resulting in a 13-yard touchdown reception and handing Seattle a 34-17 lead.

4. Still leading 34-30 late in regulation, the defense’s stop on fourth down allows Seattle to put the game out of reach with a 36-yard field goal.

Despite trailing by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Minnesota’s offense bounced back by scoring 14 unanswered points in just three minutes, trimming Seattle’s lead to only four points. To make matters worse, the Vikings also controlled the ball with just under three and a half minutes left in regulation.

Starting at their own 16-yard line, they opened their drive with a 19-yard reception from tight end Kyle Rudolph, advancing the offense up to their 35-yard line. Three plays later, the Vikings were positioned three yards short of the first down marker and nearly moved into the Seahawks’ territory, but linebacker K.J. Wright was able to deflect the ball away from receiver Laquon Treadwell, forcing a fourth down.

Desperate for a first down conversion, Minnesota decided to keep its offense on the field to preserve their comeback hopes. As a result of tight pass coverage from cornerback Akeem King, Cousins’ pass fell incomplete and the Seahawks took over possession at the Vikings’ 42-yard line. Thanks to clutch performances from the backfield, the offense left just 21 seconds remaining on the clock as Myers connected on his 36-yard field goal attempt.

Following running back Travis Homer’s fumble recovery during the next kickoff, Wilson kneeled down to bleed out the final seven seconds off the clock, earning Seattle its 10th victory of the campaign.