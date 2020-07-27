Sunday Rewind: Revisiting Seahawks Week 7 Defeat Against Ravens

After winning three consecutive games, the Seahawks returned home in Week 7 and were attempting to extend their winning streak to four games against the AFC North-leading Ravens.

At the time, this showdown featured two of the leading candidates in the MVP race, quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson. Considering Baltimore’s signal caller generated over 100 passing and rushing yards against Seattle’s defense, the emerging superstar instantly became the favorite for the league’s most prestigious award heading towards the second half of the season.

Let’s look back upon some of the critical moments that ultimately led to the Seahawks’ 30-16 defeat against the Ravens during their first matchup with each other since the 2015 campaign.

1. Leading 10-6, Russell Wilson’s pick six hands Baltimore a three-point advantage midway through the second quarter.

Following kicker Jason Myers’ 34-yard field goal, which extended Seattle’s lead to 10-6, the defense was able to force Baltimore’s offense to punt just three plays later. With six and a half minutes left in the second quarter, the Seahawks still had plenty of time to extend their lead before halftime.

Starting at their own 45-yard line, the offense quickly surged into the Ravens’ territory following a 17-yard rush from running back C.J. Prosise. But three plays later, Wilson picked the worst time to throw his first interception of the season, mistakenly targeting receiver Jaron Brown towards the sideline and getting picked off by cornerback Marcus Peters. With a clear path to the end zone, the two-time All-Pro traveled 67 yards for the score, providing his team a 13-10 lead.

While the Seahawks answered with a 31-yard field goal on their next drive, they had an opportunity to take a four-point advantage into the second half. Positioned at the Ravens’ 13-yard line, the offense had two chances to find the end zone but couldn’t connect before time dwindled down to the last few seconds, forcing them to settle for three points instead.

2. Tied at 13 apiece, Jason Myers misses on his 53-yard field goal attempt.

Starting the third quarter with possession of the football, the Seahawks' opening drive of the second half stalled at their own 41-yard line and they were forced to punt just six plays into the quarter. Luckily, the defense stepped up and forced Baltimore’s offense to punt three plays later, allowing just under a minute and a half to bleed off the clock.

Looking to take advantage of this defensive stop, the Seahawks were hoping to break the tie by scoring on their second drive of the third quarter. Despite gaining 23 yards in four plays, receiver Tyler Lockett lost a yard on a third down passing play, finishing three yards short of the first down marker.

Now located at the Ravens’ 35-yard line, Myers was called upon for his third field goal attempt of the contest, this time from 53 yards out. Unfortunately, the one-time Pro Bowler couldn’t connect for three points as his kick sailed wide to the right.

3. Following a missed field goal, Lamar Jackson capitalizes by scoring his first touchdown of the game.

After Seattle failed to take a three-point lead midway through the third quarter, Baltimore was provided a prime scoring opportunity, starting its second drive of the half at the Seahawks' 43-yard line. Controlling momentum on this drive, the offense only faced one third down before reaching the Seahawks’ red zone.

Following a false start penalty, the Ravens’ offense was pushed back five yards and now needed to gain 15 yards to move the chains forward. Facing a critical third down, quarterback Lamar Jackson was able to rush for 13 yards but was stopped two yards shy of the yard marker.

While Baltimore initially sent out the field goal unit, coach John Harbaugh ultimately decided to send his offense back out on the field on fourth down. Putting the ball in Jackson’s hands, the explosive quarterback blew past multiple defenders while on his way to the end zone, scoring from eight yards out and providing his team a 20-13 lead.

4. Now trailing 23-13, DK Metcalf’s fumble leads to a touchdown and ends Seattle’s comeback hopes.

Continuing their second-half trend, the offense failed to create any momentum after the Ravens took a seven-point edge. After gaining just 19 yards in seven plays, Seattle was forced to punt and then allowed three more points from Baltimore 13 plays later.

With under four minutes remaining in regulation, the Seahawks were trailing by 10 points and needed to score quickly if they had any hope of mounting a comeback. Starting at their own 25-yard line, things unraveled on the first play of the drive, as Metcalf coughed up the ball while attempting to secure it against his body.

Failing to recover his own fumble, cornerback Marlon Humphrey picked up the ball and traveled 18 yards for the score, extending the Ravens’ lead to 30-13. While the Seahawks produced a meaningless 35-yard field goal with just under two minutes left, their sloppy performance proved to be too much to overcome and they trailed by 14 points when the final horn sounded.