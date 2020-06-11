Revisiting the Dominance of the 2013 Seahawks' Defense

There have been some truly terrifying and bludgeoning defenses throughout the century of NFL play. The Purple People Eaters in Minnesota, The Steel Curtain in Pittsburgh, and the Monsters of the Midway in Chicago.

The Seahawks' defense that won them Super Bowl XLVIII was easily the most feared unit in the league over the past decade and reached similar or even higher heights than those defenses of the past held in such reverence.

How does that defense in 2013 stack up against history? NBC Chicago's Matt Ellis dubbed Seattle's Super Bowl winning unit the third-most dominant defense in NFL history, only being edged by, understandably, the 2000 Ravens and 1985 Bears.

What causes the Seahawks' title-winning defense to be mentioned in the same breath as the aforementioned units of old? It's difficult to start anywhere besides the "Legion of Boom."

Pro Football Focus rates the 2013 Seahawks as the best pass coverage group since they began recording data back in 2007. Despite playing in a more pass-happy era, the Seahawks allowed less passing yards than both the mighty 2000 Ravens and the historic 1985 Bears.

At cornerback, Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner locked down talented receivers while safeties Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas lowered the boom and covered other-worldly ground in the defensive backfield.

Three of those players were named to the Pro Bowl with Sherman, who had an NFL-leading eight interceptions, and Thomas garnering First-Team All-Pro recognition.

But this great defense was much more than just the Legion of Boom.

The group as a whole ranked tops in the NFL in total yards allowed, takeaways, passing yards allowed, rushing touchdowns allowed, and yards per play allowed. And while the secondary was arguably the best in league history, there was plenty of talent in the front seven as well.

Defensive ends Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett combined for 16.5 sacks on the edge, while linebacker Bobby Wagner collected over 100 tackles. Chris Clemons finished fifth on the team with 4.5 sacks, which would have led the 2019 squad.

The definition of depth is on display when a linebacker who started less than half of the season becomes Super Bowl MVP, which Malcolm Smith accomplished with 10 tackles, a fumble recovery, and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Even reserve defensive backs Walter Thurmond and Byron Maxwell made significant contributions, combining for five interceptions and 61 tackles. They both made spot starts in place for the injured Browner throughout the season. Maxwell collected four interceptions despite just starting five games.

An underrated part of this historic defense was defensive tackle Clinton McDonald. After playing limited snaps with minimal success in his first three years in the league, the Memphis alum burst onto the scene with 5.5 sacks, third-best on the Seahawks, along with seven tackles for loss. He was also the only defensive lineman on the team with an interception.

Seattle's defense suffocated, intimidated, and deflated opponents in multiple ways. Brimming with swagger and confidence, the Seahawks defense held an opponent to less than 10 points seven times, including one of the most dominant victories in Super Bowl history against the high-flying Broncos.

In that game, Seattle held the most prolific offense in NFL history, led by future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, to just eight points. This is the same amount of points the Sehawks' defense scored themselves in the 43-8 thrashing, the fourth-biggest blowout in Super Bowl history.

From Week 1 against the Panthers to that mild February night at MetLife Stadium, Lombardi Trophy in hand, the Seahawks defense of 2013 sent shockwaves throughout the NFL and changed the landscape of how teams built their defense moving forward. While the '85 Bears and '00 Ravens were outstanding in their own right, this group must be included in any discussion about the best defenses in NFL history.