SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and Ciara Announce Partnership with Lifeline Food Bank

Landon Buford

Every Tuesday during the regular season, Russell Wilson spends his time visiting the the pediatric cancer unit at Seattle Children's Hospital. So, it isn'tt= new for the Seahawks Super Bowl-winning quarterback to give his time and his resources to the Seattle community.

With the coronavirus bringing the world to a screeching halt over the past few weeks, Wilson once again proved he understands the big picture beyond football.

On Tuesday, Wilson and his wife Ciara took to social media to announce they will be donating 1 million meals to the Seattle's Food Lifeline food bank as aid for a pandemic that has hindered not just the city of Seattle, but the entire country and world.

"Obviously, this worldwide pandemic, this coronavirus, is changing the world, second by second, minute by minute," Wilson said in a video he posted on Twitter. "People are losing loved ones, the elderly and the young, and everybody in between."

"You know, think about people losing jobs. Even in Seattle, my friends at Alaska Airlines. Friends of the children. Seattle Children's hospital," Wilson shared. "All these places are being affected all around the world."

"And so what we've decided to do is partner up with our local food bank here in Seattle, Seattle Food Lifeline. And we are going to donate a million meals, and hopefully, make a difference."

Per kiro7.com, 26 out the confirmed 37 deaths in the nation resulting from COVID-19 had occurred in King County as of this past weekend. King County is also the location of 320 of 1,283 incidents, according to Worldmeter.info, and these numbers continue to grow despite efforts made by the state to limit the spread of the virus.

As cities across the country deal with an unprecedented situation, Wilson and Ciara are encouraging everyone to donate no matter what the amount to their local food bank during the coronavirus outbreak to help those in need.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brandon Shell, Seahawks Reach Two-Year Agreement

Likely signing on to compete for a starting gig as a replacement for Germain Ifedi, Shell brings past starting experience at right tackle and right guard to Seattle's front line.

Corbin Smith

by

SeaMackAttack

Everson Griffen Exploring Market, Seahawks in Pursuit

While Seattle waits on a final decision from Jadeveon Clowney, the front office has zeroed in on another veteran option who could be a quality complementary rusher to team up with the former No. 1 overall pick.

Corbin Smith

by

nmenert177777

Reports indicate Josh Gordon plans to play in 2020. But as I wrote in January, his greatest obstacle now may be getting reinstated... again... by the NFL.

Corbin Smith

How Seahawks Are Coping With Coronavirus Outbreak

Businesses and restaurants have closed their doors temporarily, the sports world has grinded to a halt, and people from all walks of life are being confined to their homes. How have members of the Seahawks handled the Covid-19 pandemic thus far?

aryannaprasad

Yannick Ngakoue Could Be Latest Tag-and-Trade Option for Seahawks

Seattle was involved with two tag-and-trade scenarios last year, shipping Frank Clark to Kansas City and acquiring Jadeveon Clowney in August. Will they go that route again to land a premier rusher in Ngakoue?

Nick Lee

Could Cassius Marsh Return to Seahawks for Third Stint?

With free agent pass rushers flying off the board left and right and Seattle still scanning the market for options to address one of the team's biggest flaws, signing Marsh could be on the table again at some point this offseason.

Thomas Hall10

by

nmenert177777

Veteran DE Bruce Irvin Rejoining Seahawks

Still packing a punch at 32 years of age, Seattle hopes Irvin's second stint goes as well as the first one and he can play a key role in reviving a dormant pass rush from a year ago.

Corbin Smith

by

nmenert177777

Aggressive Moves Needed for Seahawks to Compete in NFC West Arms Race

With the Cardinals and 49ers stockpiling premier talent and the Rams remaining formidable, the Seahawks face a crucial next few weeks to add talent to their roster in an effort to hang in the ever-so-competitive NFC West.

Landon Buford

Seahawks Live Free Agency Tracker

Check back often for updates on signings, free agent visits, trade rumors, and more as the 2020 NFL league year kicks off on March 16.

Corbin Smith

Did Seahawks Overpay for Familiarity with Jarran Reed?

The Seahawks signed Reed to a two-year deal that was universally liked by the fan base. However, it can be argued the team lost the value game with this contract.

Colby Patnode

by

Fountaindale