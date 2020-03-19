Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and Ciara Announce Partnership with Lifeline Food Bank

Every Tuesday during the regular season, Russell Wilson spends his time visiting the the pediatric cancer unit at Seattle Children's Hospital. So, it isn'tt= new for the Seahawks Super Bowl-winning quarterback to give his time and his resources to the Seattle community.

With the coronavirus bringing the world to a screeching halt over the past few weeks, Wilson once again proved he understands the big picture beyond football.

On Tuesday, Wilson and his wife Ciara took to social media to announce they will be donating 1 million meals to the Seattle's Food Lifeline food bank as aid for a pandemic that has hindered not just the city of Seattle, but the entire country and world.

"Obviously, this worldwide pandemic, this coronavirus, is changing the world, second by second, minute by minute," Wilson said in a video he posted on Twitter. "People are losing loved ones, the elderly and the young, and everybody in between."

"You know, think about people losing jobs. Even in Seattle, my friends at Alaska Airlines. Friends of the children. Seattle Children's hospital," Wilson shared. "All these places are being affected all around the world."

"And so what we've decided to do is partner up with our local food bank here in Seattle, Seattle Food Lifeline. And we are going to donate a million meals, and hopefully, make a difference."

Per kiro7.com, 26 out the confirmed 37 deaths in the nation resulting from COVID-19 had occurred in King County as of this past weekend. King County is also the location of 320 of 1,283 incidents, according to Worldmeter.info, and these numbers continue to grow despite efforts made by the state to limit the spread of the virus.

As cities across the country deal with an unprecedented situation, Wilson and Ciara are encouraging everyone to donate no matter what the amount to their local food bank during the coronavirus outbreak to help those in need.