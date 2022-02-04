Russell Wilson Dominates in Pro Bowl Precision Passing Competition

Wilson put on a show in the Sin City, showing he's still one of the elite marksman at the quarterback position in the NFL.

If Seahawks fans have any lingering concerns about the state of Russell Wilson's surgically repaired right middle finger, the star quarterback's scintillating performance during Thursday's annual Pro Bowl Skills Competition should put those doubts to rest.

Putting on a clinic in Las Vegas in front of his peers and fans alike, Wilson defeated Patriots quarterback Mac Jones 29-9 in the "Precision Passing" drill, giving the NFC an early advantage in the competition. Contestants earned points based on hitting a series of targets ranging from one to five points, with two four point targets and a five-point target in the end zone and a moving four-point target working along the sidelines to simulate a back-shoulder throw.

Right out of the gate, Wilson started off hot and won the contest in the first 15 seconds, hitting both four-point targets in the corners of the end zone as well as a moving five-point target in the middle of the end zone. He tacked on several one-point "check down" scores before finishing his record performance by striking the four-point back-shoulder target. He unofficially connected with 12 targets on 16 pass attempts in 60 seconds, putting the rookie Jones in his place.

Reaffirming his reputation as one of the most accurate passers in the sport, Wilson has now won the "Precision Passer" contest three times in his career. Announced as a replacement for Tom Brady earlier this week, he will play in his ninth Pro Bowl on Sunday, becoming only the 12th quarterback all-time to achieve the feat and the first to accomplish it in his first 10 seasons.