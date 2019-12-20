Russell Wilson Honored for Opportunity to Break Seahawks All-Time Passing Record

Coming into Week 16, Russell Wilson is on the verge of making history once again. The Seahawks’ quarterback enters this week just 103 passing yards shy of becoming the franchise's all-time leading passer.

Seattle icon and former quarterback Matt Hasselbeck currently owns the franchise record with 29,434 all-time passing yards. Since Wilson is averaging 264.9 yards/game this season, according to ProFootballReference.com, the eighth-year pro will undoubtedly surge past Hasselbeck against the Cardinals on Sunday.

During Wilson’s eight seasons in the NFL, the Wisconsin standout has already completed the most passes (2,395) and thrown the most touchdowns (224) all-time in franchise history. He's already reached several milestones this year, including becoming the fifth-fastest quarterback to 200 passing touchdowns.

Once he ultimately controls the all-time passing yardage record, Wilson will further secure his standing as the best quarterback to ever play for the Seahawks.

Prior to Thursday’s practice, Wilson spoke to the media and expressed his gratitude about having the opportunity to play eight seasons with the Seahawks and how he feels about breaking another franchise record.

“It’s a pleasure just to play for this organization. To be here so far in eight years of my career. I’ve been fortunate to play with a lot of great players,” Wilson explained. “I think all those stats do matter. At the end of the day, this is a production business. You want to produce. You want to step on the field and be great every time you step on the field. That’s my mentality. I think that it’s an honor to potentially have that opportunity.”

While the Seahawks’ quarterback admitted he doesn’t pay much attention to individual milestones, he does value winning. Including this season, the Seahawks have clinched seven playoff appearances during Wilson’s eight seasons.

Wilson’s main goal continues to be competing to win a championship each season. Just as he mentioned on Thursday, he wouldn’t be able to achieve his goal without the help of his teammates.

“I just think whenever you go into a year, the number one thing is to win the Super Bowl and try to do that. I think all the other accolades come by success and how you’re playing and production," Wilson discussed. "I think to be named Pro Bowl again is a blessing. It’s really a tribute to the teammates I get to play with and all the things that they’ve been doing to make me look halfway decent.”

Despite being on the verge of capturing the all-time passing record, Wilson will definitely be more focused on keeping pace with the 49ers this weekend. If both Seattle and San Francisco are victorious this week, they’ll officially faceoff in Seattle during the season finale to determine the winner of the NFC West division.

For Wilson, that division title game will serve as another opportunity to position his team for a deep playoff run, which he desires to achieve each season.