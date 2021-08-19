Russell Wilson Hopeful Duane Brown, Seahawks Will Figure Out Contract

RENTON, WA - In their preseason opening loss to the Raiders last Saturday, the Seahawks held out 31 players, including all five of their projected offensive line starters. Given the situation in the trenches with second and third-string linemen receiving starts in Las Vegas, the team wisely opted to give quarterback Russell Wilson the night off as well.

Among the players out up front, left tackle Duane Brown has yet to practice as he orchestrates a "hold in" seeking a new contract.

After being critical of offensive line play and expressing his frustrations about "getting hit too much" back in February, which helped spawn an offseason of trade rumors, Wilson understandably isn't too comfortable with the idea of Brown not being in the lineup as his personal blind side protector and remains hopeful for a quick resolution to extend the two-time All-Pro.

“I think anytime Duane’s not out there, it’s..., You always want your star left tackle out there.” Wilson told reporters following Wednesday's practice. “So just trusting the process, hoping it works out, because we definitely need him. That would be huge for us. He’s been one of the best in the game, obviously. I’m sure it’ll get figured out, worked out, and that’s what I’m hoping for and wanting.”

Like safety Jamal Adams, who ended his hold in on Tuesday after signing a four-year extension, Brown reported for the start of training camp on time but has yet to suit up for a single practice. He has remained a bystander on the sideline, coaching up younger players such as rookie tackle Stone Forsythe. The soon-to-be 36-year old veteran is currently slated to earn $10 million in the final year of his current deal, which he signed prior to the start of the 2018 season.

Currently, Brown ranks 15th among left tackles in annual salary and per a source, he's seeking a significant pay raise to vault back into the top 10 highest-paid at his position. That would mean the four-time Pro Bowler is seeking at least $14.75 million per year on a new contract and likely pushing for $15 million or more annually.

Earlier this month, coach Pete Carroll told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that Brown was "making a statement" and Seattle was working on getting a deal done. To this point, however, despite coming off of a stellar bounce-back 2020 season in which he started all 16 regular season games, the Seahawks have seemed hesitant to extend him in large part due to his age. Only one other starting tackle in the NFL - Andrew Whitworth of the Rams - is older than 33 years old.

There's typically a steep decline in play once tackles hit their mid-30s and the 39-year old Whitworth has been an exception to the norm. But Wilson views Brown as a transcendent player from the same mold whose skills and physical fitness have yet to show expected regression. The star signal caller has no doubts the 14-year veteran could sit out until the week of Seattle's season opener and be ready to step in and play in Indianapolis.

“He’s probably the most physically fit guy on our team,” Wilson smiled. “He’s so athletic. He used to play, I think, tight end in high school. He’s a guy who’s a really athletic player. He can really run, gets out of his stance really well. He’s super strong. The guy’s doing like 20 pull-ups in here, and at his size to do 20 pull-ups is crazy, and he’ll do like three sets of them with a weighted vest on sometimes. He can do it."

When asked about Brown's readiness for the season opener without any camp practices, Wilson also cited his high football IQ as another reason why he wouldn't have any issues being ready to go on short notice for the Seahawks.

"I think the thing about Duane is he’s really cerebral. He understands the game," Wilson added. "He’s our leader up front. He’s one of those guys that can really demonstrate the game, how the game is supposed to be played."

With 24 days until the season opener, Seattle's front office doesn't have a lot of time to hammer out a deal with Brown and it's possible given his age that general manager John Schneider could decide to roll the dice waiting to give him a new contract until next spring.

But after getting Adams' deal done earlier this week, Wilson remains optimistic the two sides should be able to find a median ground to strike a deal in quick fashion. In an ideal scenario, the player will receive the significant pay bump he desires on a one or two-year extension while the Seahawks don't have to commit to long-term guarantees for an aging tackle.

“I think it’s going to work out. That’s what I’m hoping for, and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”