Russell Wilson Hoping Josh Gordon Eventually Returns to Seahawks

Russell Wilson may have only played in five games with Josh Gordon after he joined the Seahawks in early November, but the veteran receiver clearly left a positive impression on the Pro Bowl quarterback.

Just three days after Gordon was slapped with an indefinite suspension by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse and performance enhancing drug policy, Wilson reflected on their time in Seattle together and indicated he’d love to see the talented receiver return to the team in the future.

“I’m just praying for him, rooting for him and he’ll overcome,” Wilson told reporters on Thursday. “He’s an overcomer, I really believe that. Hopefully he’ll get another chance to play with us because he was fun to play with.”

After the Patriots placed Gordon on the injured reserve list with a minor designation, he was waived in late October and the Seahawks were the only team to put in a claim on him.

As expressed by coaches and teammates, Gordon hit the ground running after arriving in Seattle. Looking to take advantage of his latest opportunity, he dove headfirst into the playbook and worked diligently to develop positive relationships.

Expanding on his desire to see Gordon return as a teammate down the road, Wilson spoke at length about the positive impact playing for the Seahawks had on him as a player and an individual.

“I think this environment has been great for him, to be honest with you. I think he really fit in in terms of the everyday part of the process and since day one he got here, he was studying, working, and highlighting and doing all the extra work. He had the biggest smile on his face.”

Gordon made an immediate impact in his debut, catching two clutch first down receptions in the fourth quarter and overtime to help the Seahawks edge the 49ers and move within half a game of first place in the NFC West. While he only received 11 targets in five games, his chemistry with Wilson looked to be improving and he hauled in a spectacular 58-yard reception against the Panthers on Sunday.

Unfortunately, Gordon’s troubled past caught up with him again. His latest suspension is the seventh one the NFL has levied against him since he entered the league as a second-round supplemental pick for the Browns in 2012 and he missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons struggling with substance abuse.

While the NFL has continued to give Gordon multiple chances to rectify his career and turn his life around, his latest misstep may be the final straw. It remains to be seen when or if he’ll receive conditional reinstatement again.

Maintaining his optimistic mindset and faith as always, Wilson has “no other choice” but to believe the 28-year old receiver will make it back again. With getting his life back on track as the top priority first and foremost, Wilson is keeping his fingers crossed Gordon will right the ship and resurfaces in Seattle.

“He was like ‘man, this is the place I wanna be, this is the place that has helped change my life a little bit and I’m getting better.’ I think that all those things, you hope he can come back to us and play with us, but more importantly, it’s about him and about his soul. It’s about life, it’s about all the things that we all have to go through and overcome.”