Russell Wilson On Future With Seahawks: 'I Hope This Isn't My Last Game' in Seattle

RENTON, WA - With just two games left to play in the 2021 season, Russell Wilson may want to continue playing for the Seahawks next year and beyond. But like teammate Bobby Wagner, he's certainly considered the possibility his final home game at Lumen Field could be on tap Sunday against Detroit.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Wilson indicated he wanted to win at least three more Super Bowls before hanging up his cleats. When asked if he believed he could win three championships staying in Seattle after the team missed the playoffs this season, he said he thinks he can still achieve that lofty goal with the only team he's ever known.

“I hope so. Obviously, we can’t do it right now not being in the playoffs right now,” Wilson said. “But I think that most importantly, it takes a lot of effort. It takes a lot of things. It takes a lot of pieces. And I think we have a good amount of those pieces, a lot of them."

However, though Wilson said he has "joy and gratitude" for everything he's accomplished in Seattle and reiterated he hopes to stay with the organization, his response then took a turn down a different road. Citing comments made by Wagner, who admitted he has pondered his own future with the franchise, the eight-time Pro Bowl signal caller touched on the possibility he could be preparing for his last game wearing a Seahawks uniform.

“I know for me personally, I hope it’s not my last game. But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL," Wilson said. "I’m just focused on today and getting better today. That’s my goal. I love this city and I love this moment. I love these guys and we gotta make sure we get better today. That’s all that matters."

When asked to elaborate on those comments, Wilson took a step back and clarified that he was speaking more on maintaining day to day preparations and focusing on the present rather than playing for another team.

But even with such clarification, after how last spring played out, this will likely be just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to rumors swirling around Wilson's future and where he may be playing next fall.

Last February, shortly after the conclusion of the Super Bowl, Wilson aired his grievances about pass protection and not being involved enough in personnel decisions in a pair of interviews. Then, his agent Mark Rodgers released four teams - the Saints, Cowboys, Raiders, and Bears - that his client would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for.

Ultimately, even with reports surfacing about the Bears and Seahawks discussing a potential trade, Wilson wasn't dealt and the quarterback worked quickly to bury the hatchet with coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider, turning his attention to the 2021 season.

Unfortunately for Wilson and the Seahawks, the season didn't play out as expected. Viewed by many as a Super Bowl contender coming into the season, the team started 3-5 and lost their star quarterback with a torn ligament in his right middle finger in a Week 5 loss to the Rams, landing him on injured reserve.

Wilson missed the first three games of his NFL career after undergoing surgery, but he returned in rapid fashion after Seattle's Week 9 bye to face the Packers at Lambeau Field. Clearly less than 100 percent and eventually admitting he wasn't fully recovered upon his return, he and the offense struggled to score points in three consecutive losses, dropping the team to 3-8 on the season and all but dashing playoff hopes.

For most of the season, even before suffering his finger surgery, Wilson has looked like a shell of his former self. While he has thrown 18 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions, he has been dreadful on third downs this year, currently ranking 32nd in completion percentage (48.8%) and 28th in total first down conversions. He has struggled with errant accuracy at times and taken costly sacks at inopportune moments, including late in Sunday's loss to the Bears.

These struggles come on the heels of a disappointing second half to the 2020 season for Wilson, who threw just 12 touchdowns in the final eight games after a red hot start. Carroll doesn't see many similarities between then and now, reiterating his quarterback simply needs to move the chains a bit more often on third down and other present issues will correct themselves.

Dealing Wilson would be an expensive move for the Seahawks, as he still has two years remaining on a $140 million extension he signed prior to the 2019 season. If the team decided to part ways and trade him elsewhere for a bevy of draft picks, they would incur a $26 million dead cap charge. But they would also take $51 million off of the books for the next two years, creating ample space for 2023.

For now, Wilson has his sights solely set on ending this season a strong note in the present both from a personal and team standpoint, helping lead the Seahawks to wins over the Lions and Cardinals to improve to 7-10. What remains to be seen? Whether or not such a finish would be enough to convince him to stay after the franchise's worst season in over a decade.

