Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Receives Lombardi Cancer Foundation Award of Excellence

Landon Buford

When the NFL season is in session, the usual day off for players is on Tuesday. Ever since entering the league, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has spent his Tuesday's visiting the Seattle Children's Hospital, focusing his time in the pediatric cancer unit learning about immunotherapy.

Ultimately, Wilson's renowned visits to the hospital led to him creating the Why Not You Foundation to support young cancer patients in the Seattle community. It is something that means a great deal to him.

"Ciara and I have been fortunate that we have built a lot of amazing relationships in Seattle," said Wilson via Lori Nickel of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Seattle Children's is really near and dear to our hearts."

So, when the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation insisted that he come to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to accept the Award of Excellence at their 30th annual event on Saturday, March 7, Wilson was honored to be in attendance.

"It's about excellence. It's about giving and serving," Wilson shared. "It's obviously an honor to win this award. Hopefully, I can help continue to expand it."

The award is said to recognize individuals for their efforts to support those affected by cancer and have lived by the values of legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi instilled in his players on the football field and into his foundation. Over the last five years, Wilson's Why Not You Foundation, along with numerous partnerships, helped raise over $8 million for the 'Strong Against Cancer' fundraising initiative. Wilson's goal is to help cure pediatric cancer through immunotherapy treatment.

According to Wilson, his father, Harrison Wilson III, taught him and his siblings the value of helping others. He watched his father recover after suffering a stroke, eventually passing away on June 9, 2010 from diabetes complications. Wilson was still at North Carolina State at the time and decided to honor his father's legacy by giving back.

A couple of years after his father died, Wilson transferred to the University of Wisconsin for his final year of eligibility and led the Badgers to the Rose Bowl in 2012. A couple of months later, the Seahawks drafted him with the 75th pick in the third round.

"My Dad made sure I understood the importance of helping others," Wilson said via seahawks.com. "I'm grateful to be in a position that allows me to give back in a meaningful way, and I'm honored to be selected by the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation for this honor. Individual efforts are important, but when we all come together, the true impact is made."

The Vince Lombardi Foundation has raised over $21 million between the Lombardi Golf Classic and the recognition dinner over the last 30 years. The foundation also distributes financial support through grants to help hospitals and researchers find a cure.

"The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation has a medical an advisory board of researchers and doctors from across the country, and they review the grants," said Chellee Siewert, president of Capture Sports Marketing. "And they make a recommendation to the board of directors."

Wilson joined 29 other recipients of the prestigious award, including Packers legend Bart Starr, home run king Hank Aaron, and Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.

