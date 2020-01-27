Russell Wilson, Shaquill Griffin Represent Seahawks in Pro Bowl Defeat

Following a 38-33 victory over the NFC, the AFC All-Stars have now won each of the last three Pro Bowls and lead the all-time series 25-22.

Unfortunately for Seahawks fans, coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Russell Wilson, and cornerback Shaquill Griffin weren't able to find a way to bring home an NFC victory. After allowing 24 first half points, turnovers severely plagued the NFC throughout the second half.

In total, the NFC's offense threw a pair of interceptions, including their turnover on 4th and 15 that was an experimental replacement for the onside kick. Along with their two second half interceptions, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins fumbled the football in the fourth quarter and it was returned for a touchdown.

Keeping in mind that this game doesn't count in any way, shape, or form, how did the Seahawks two representatives perform in Orlando?

Russell Wilson

As a classy gesture to one of the league’s greatest quarterbacks, Wilson gave his starting job over to future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. Wilson entered late in the first quarter and completed just five of his 11 pass attempts for a total of 78 yards and one passing touchdown.

Before six-time Pro Bowler exited the game at halftime, he posted a poor 45.5 completion rate. However, the eighth-year pro did connect with Saints tight end Jared Cook for a 45-yard completion and threw a six-yard touchdown pass to soon-to-be free agent receiver Amari Cooper to give the NFC a brief 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Despite the unusually pedestrian results from Wilson, his outstanding leadership was showcased yet again prior to kickoff. According to Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith, Wilson led everyone in the locker room with a prayer before the game after learning about the tragic death of NBA icon Kobe Bryant.

Shaquill Griffin

During his first career Pro Bowl, Griffin definitely didn't look out of place playing with the best defensive players in the NFC. Back in his home state, the third-year cornerback generated a trio of tackles and nearly prevented the AFC from scoring their first touchdown of the game, knocking the ball out of the hands of Bills receiver Andre Roberts in the end zone.

After further review, officials overturned the original call, determining Roberts caught the football with two feet down before Griffin knocked the ball out of his possession. Despite the unfavorable ruling, the former UCF represented himself well among many of the league's other top defensive backs.

Based on his impressive third season with the Seahawks, the organization has to hope this will be the 24-year old Griffin's first of many Pro Bowl appearances.