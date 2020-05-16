Russell Wilson Working with Seahawks Rookies Via Group Chat

With the people all over the world social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL has been impacted dramatically. Normally, at this time of the year, veterans and rookies would be working on fine-tuning route combinations and getting the timing down. Unfortunately, they have been confined to their houses trying to prepare for this upcoming season with a virtual offseason program.

Still, despite the abnormal circumstances, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is rolling with the punches and trying to develop a semblance of chemistry with the incoming rookie class.

Earlier this week, Wilson was a guest on 710 ESPN Seattle's Tom, Jake, and Stacy and the 2019 MVP candidate shared how he was working on establishing relationships with Seattle's newest crop of rookies.

“In terms of the rookies, I’m in a group message with all of the draft picks, so we’re having a good time getting those guys ready,” he said. “We’ve spent a lot of time [together] – hours upon hours. I spend about two hours with them every day. We’ve been putting the work in, so they’re way ahead, so it’s been good.”

Some of the additions the Seahawks added through this year's draft include guard Damien Lewis, tight end Colby Parkinson, tight end Stephen Sullivan, running back DeeJay Dallas, and wide receiver Freddie Swain. In addition to rookies, Seattle also signed tight end Greg Olson and receiver Phillip Dorsett, who were brought in before the draft in free agency.

Whether a 13-year veteran like Olsen or a wide-eyed rookie like Parkinson, every newcomer must learn the Seahawks offensive playbook this offseason amid abnormal circumstances.

Dorsett recently shared that he thought about joining the Seahawks last season, but decided to return to New England.

"I could have gone a lot of different places, but I just felt like this was the right fit," Dorsett said of his decision to sign with Seattle. "I felt like it was one year - not too late because I could have come last year, and I chose to stay in New England, but I didn't want to make that mistake again."

Wilson was also asked about possibly having training camp in Alaska this offseason since Washington State was the first state to record a case of the COVID-19 virus.

“Obviously, you’d like to have it in Seattle, but if that’s what we’ve got to do, that’s what we’ve got to do,” said Wilson. “We’re on a mission to win a Super Bowl, and the whole point of us getting prepared is to win the whole thing. I don’t get dressed up to come in second place.”

Wilson said something similar after guard Damien Lewis was drafted during their introductory call.

“We’re trying to win the Super Bowl over here,” Wilson shared with Lewis. “We don’t play [around]. We’re trying to make it happen this year.”

Already lauded for his leadership skills, Wilson has obviously been proactive trying to get rookies up to speed with a championship as the lone goal. Lewis was instantly impressed and he's looking forward to finally practicing with him on the field.

“He’s a great guy, a great leader,” Lewis said following the draft. “He gets guys going as a captain. Everything is going to revolve around him. He gets people fired up. I’m ready to meet him in person. I told him, ‘Day 1 I’m coming in to compete, trying to earn a spot. I’m going to give it my all.’”