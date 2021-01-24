Seahawk Maven Predicts NFC/AFC Championship Game Victors

While the Seahawks won't be partaking in this weekend's championship games, four talented squads will be vying for a berth into Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay. Which teams will advance for a shot at a Lombardi Trophy?

Which two teams will advance to Tampa Bay for a shot at a Lombardi Trophy? Our writing staff makes their picks for the AFC and NFC title games:

AFC Championship - Bills at Chiefs

Corbin Smith: Bills 38, Chiefs 34

The Chiefs got the upper hand during the regular season matchup between these two teams, but the Bills enter this rematch sizzling hot and playing well on both sides of the ball. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes should be dueling against one another for the next decade-plus and this will be a high-scoring affair with both signal callers orchestrating their respective offensive attacks. Ultimately, Mahomes not being fully healthy coupled with the Bills plethora of weapons at Allen's disposal against a leaky Chiefs defense will lead to Buffalo returning to the Super Bowl for the first time in 25 years.

Ty Gonzalez: Chiefs 33, Bills 27

If any team in the AFC is built to keep pace with the Chiefs, it's Josh Allen and the Bills. And with Patrick Mahomes banged up entering this one, there's definitely a window of opportunity for Buffalo to sneak out of Arrowhead Stadium with an upset. That said, Kansas City has been a dominant force all season long and has found ways to win in spectacular fashion. This one is truly a toss-up for me, but I'm going to lean towards the defending Super Bowl champs to get back to the big stage.

Nick Lee: Bills 34, Chiefs 30

I know this sounds insane picking against Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs at home. But Mahomes is not 100 percent and the Bills are hotter. I’m a huge fan of the idea that the Bills can avenge their Four Falls of Buffalo legacy. Josh Allen has evolved into a playmaker. The Chiefs’ defense can be had. It’s gonna be a classic.

NFC Championship - Buccaneers at Packers

Corbin Smith: Packers 34, Buccaneers 27

With Tom Brady under center and talented defenders such as Devin White, anything is possible for the Buccaneers. But even after routing the Packers 38-10 earlier in the regular season, trying to pull off the upset in Lambeau Field in late January will be far more difficult. Aaron Rodgers should win the MVP award and along with superstar receiver Davante Adams, he also has a complementary run game fueled by Aaron Jones to lean on. Tampa Bay will keep things close, but don't expect Rodgers to get picked multiple times again as he helps Green Bay return to the big game for the first time since the 2010 season.

Ty Gonzalez: Buccaneers 30, Packers 24

If the Bucs' 38-10 thrashing of the Packers taught us anything, it's that no team in the NFC may match up with Aaron Rodgers and company better than they do. Their defense has shown up in clutch moments all year and Tom Brady has grown incredibly comfortable in Tampa Bay's offense as the season's gone on. It's hard to bet against that, even with the likely NFL MVP on the other sideline playing on his home turf.

Nick Lee: Packers 30, Buccaneers 23

The Packers are hungry after losing in the NFC title game last year. This is Aaron Rodgers’ first NFC title game at Lambeau Field and I don’t think he will waste the opportunity. The Packers look like the best team in football and Rodgers is the MVP. Tom Brady, who continues to stiff arm Father Time, will fight valiantly but the elements and mystique of Lambeau on a cold January day will be too much.