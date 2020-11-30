Seahawk Maven Week 12 Stats to Know

Rebounding in Week 11, the Seahawks climbed in the NFC West standings as they beat the Cardinals 28-21 at Lumen Field to improve to 7-3 on the season.

Here are some numbers to shed light on how the Seahawks have performed with six games left to play in the 2020 season, including an upcoming Monday Night Football matchup against the Eagles.

318

That's how many points the Seahawks have scored through 10 games, in large part due to Russell Wilson's 30 touchdown passes. Excluding the Buccaneers, who haven't had their bye week, the Seahawks are the number one scoring NFC team through 10 games.

287

That's how many points have been scored against the Seahawks, tying them in second to last place in the conference. They've allowed the most passing yards in the NFL with 3,437, but the team is getting better. The addition of Carlos Dunlap and the return of Jamal Adams added pressure in a much-needed win over Arizona. Let's look at some of those defensive numbers.

5 and 6

Still one of the NFL's best linebackers at 30 years of age, Bobby Wagner is tied for fifth in solo tackles with 67 and is sixth in assists with 23. In Week 11, Wagner logged nine total tackles, six solo tackles and one tackle for a loss.

33

Since being activated on October 31st from reserves, that's how many total tackles D.J. Reed has had. In only four games, Reed has three passes defended and one interception. In the Cardinals win, Reed led the team in tackles with 11 total and nine solo, as well as one pass defended.

3.5

With Dunlap leading the way on the defensive line, the Seahawks have seen a lot more pressure in recent weeks after producing only nine sacks in the first six games. In three games with Seattle, Dunlap has 10 total tackles and 3.5 sacks - two of which were in last week's win against Arizona.

Overall, the Seahawks now have 25 sacks on the season and will seek to keep their momentum rolling against the Eagles in Philadelphia.