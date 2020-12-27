Seahawk Maven Week 15 Numbers to Know

After clinching a playoff spot for the eighth time in nine years, Aryanna Prasad breaks down several key numbers from Seattle's Week 15 win heading towards a critical rematch with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

It's official: the Seahawks have clinched an NFC playoff spot and are headed to the postseason after their 20-15 win against the Washington Football Team.

Newcomer Jamal Adams was so thrilled that he could hardly contain his excitement about his first playoff run.

But wait - it gets even better! The Seahawks were gifted an early Christmas gift in the form of seven Pro Bowl honorees: Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, DK Metcalf, Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, Nick Bellore, and Tyler Ott.

In addition to these seven prolific Pro Bowlers, here are the biggest numbers to know from Week 15.

1,200

That's the number of yards first-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf has had so far this season.

Making Seahawks history once again, Metcalf has become the third player in franchise history to hit the 1200-yard mark as a receiver.

Seattle's run game had notable numbers of its own, like

7

That's the average yards per rush against Washington's defense, which is widely considered one of the best in the NFL.

Russell Wilson actually racked up nearly a third of those yards with 52 rushing yards in the game. The offensive line deserves credit for the team's 302 total offensive yards with numbers like

0 and 3

0 is the number of total sacks allowed, and 3 is the number of total quarterback hits allowed by Seattle's offensive line.

That's also the number of sacks by L.J. Collier this season, which equals Jadeveon Clowney's total from 2019.

Holding Washington to just 3 points until the fourth quarter is a defense that's been holding its own the past few weeks.

And holding is exactly what the Seahawks did in the first half with this number:

26

That's the total number of first downs allowed to Washington, with only 9 in the first half. That means 17 of them came in an alarming second half that nearly cost Seattle the game.

However, there were some players that hardly let anything past them this game, like Shaquill Griffin and D.J. Reed. They combined for

25

The total number of yards these two allowed on six receptions. Griffin and Reed finished with five combined pass deflections and two interceptions, making them a formidable tandem in time for playoffs.

Any fans who still miss Jadeveon Clowney should check out this number:

31

That's the number of consecutive field goals Jason Myers has had this season, breaking Olindo Mare's franchise record for consecutive field goals made.

Safe with a playoff spot, the Seahawks take on a competitive Los Angeles Rams team in a critical Week 16 divisional matchup with a chance to win the NFC West crown.