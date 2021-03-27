Seahawks 2021 Live Free Agency Tracker

With the "legal" tampering period now under way, catch up on all the latest rumors, visits, signings, trades, and more with our live Seahawks free agency tracker.

After weeks of anticipation and non-stop speculation, the NFL will officially usher in a new league year with free agency kicking off on March 17.

The Seahawks will enter a critical offseason clouded by uncertainty with roughly $17 million in effective cap space to work with and more than 20 unrestricted free agents ready to hit the market. With quarterback Russell Wilson pleading for improved pass protection, how aggressive will general manager John Schneider be at the start of the free agent period?

Check this page often for updates on signings, free agent visits, trade rumors, and more as the madness kicks off at noon Eastern time on March 17.

March 15

3:59 AM: Per Ian Rapoport, the Ravens agreed to terms with guard Kevin Zeitler on a three-year, $22 million contract. The Seahawks reportedly were in the mix, but the veteran decided to return to the familiar AFC North where he previously starred for the Bengals and Browns.

7:42 AM: According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Seahawks remain interested in re-signing cornerback Shaquill Griffin but the two sides are "not in the same ballpark" salary-wise at this stage. The former third-round pick out of UCF will explore his other options and the Vikings have emerged as a possible favorite to sign him.

9:53 AM: Per reporter Dov Kleiman, Seattle has emerged as a potential landing spot for versatile offensive lineman Brett Jones, who appeared in 15 games with two starts for Minnesota in 2020. Green Bay, Denver, and Houston were also identified as interested suitors. This isn't the first time the Seahawks have been linked to Jones, who has performed well as a pass protector in 19 career starts.

10:38 AM: Per a source, the Seahawks will "check in" on veteran guard Joe Thuney, one of the most coveted free agents on the market. The former All-Pro has re-opened discussions with the Patriots about returning on a long-term deal and several other teams have been linked to him, including the Vikings, Jets, and Bengals. Seattle's limited cap space still makes this potential union a long-shot, but the team is very much in the mix for his services.

1:09 PM: Despite the Seahawks and several other teams expressing interest, Thuney has agreed to terms with the Chiefs on a five-year, $80 million worth $16 million per year, taking the top guard in this year's free agent class off the market. All-Pro center Corey Linsley also agreed to terms with the Chargers on a five-year, $62.5 million contract, taking another top free agent lineman off the board.

3:55 PM: Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, after missing the entire 2020 season with a foot injury and not playing a single snap for the Seahawks, receiver Phillip Dorsett has agreed to a one-year deal with the Jaguars. He will be reunited with former Seattle offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who was hired by Jacksonville as the team's new passing game coordinator.

4:15 PM: According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jaguars have struck again, signing free agent running back Carlos Hyde to a two-year, $6 million deal. The veteran ball carrier will compete for carries behind starter James Robinson, who rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2020.

March 16

5:17 AM: Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Seahawks have made a bid for the services of running back Leonard Fournette, who's also weighing an offer to return to the Buccaneers. If signed by Seattle, the former LSU star and 2020 postseason hero would help fill the void left by the expected departure of Chris Carson. His market is also reportedly being monitored by the Patriots.

8:20 AM: Speaking of Fournette, he's not the only veteran running back on the market drawing interest from New England. Per Michael Giardi of NFL Network, the team has been in contact with Carson, though it remains unclear how serious discussions are at this point between the two sides.

9:33 AM: After initial reports indicated the Seahawks and Griffin weren't close on a new deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the organization is making a final push trying to re-sign the fifth-year cornerback. A decision on his future should come soon as he weighs multiple offers.

9:51 AM: Per Mike Dugar of The Athletic, Griffin considered Seattle's final offer before agreeing to terms with Jacksonville on a three-year, $44.5 million contract. The decision will allow the fifth-year cornerback to return to his home state and there's a strong likelihood his brother Shaquem Griffin will be joining him with the Jaguars after not being tendered as a restricted free agent.

9:57 AM: While Griffin is now off the board, the Seahawks appear to be closing in on a contract with one of their other big name defensive free agents. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the team is in the midst of deep discussions with linebacker K.J. Wright on a new contract to keep him in the Pacific Northwest. Potential interest from other teams remains unknown.

3:57 PM: Finally on the board with their first addition in free agency in response to Griffin's exit, the Seahawks have agreed to terms with former 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon on a one-year deal worth $4 million. Th ex-Colorado standout was on Seattle's radar entering the 2017 NFL Draft and coming off a strong finish to the 2020 season, he should have a chance to compete for a starting role against D.J. Reed and Tre Flowers.

4:11 PM: Per ESPN's Brady Henderson, the Seahawks are working to finalize a two-year contract with restricted free agent defensive tackle Poona Ford. The former undrafted free agent out of Texas was expected to receive a second-round tender from Seattle before the start of the new league year tomorrow. Instead, they're aiming to lock him down through the 2022 season at an undisclosed figure.

6:22 PM: According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Seahawks have locked up Ford with a two-year extension worth up to $14 million in incentives. Under the terms of the new deal, he will earn $4.4 million in 2021, more than the value of a second-round tender as a restricted free agent.

March 17

4:35 PM: Making their first addition on the offensive side of the football in free agency, the Seahawks locked up tight end Gerald Everett on a one-year, $6 million deal. The former South Alabama standout will be reunited with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who previously coached him with the Rams. A plus-athlete with excellent versatility, his familiarity with Waldron's scheme should pay immediate dividends.

5:28 PM: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle has agreed to trade a 2021 fifth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for guard Gabe Jackson. Jackson, who has 99 games since entering the league in 2014, has two years left on his contract and carries a $9.6 million cap hit in 2021. Renowned as one of the best pass protecting guards in the NFL, his arrival should satisfy quarterback Russell Wilson.

March 18

8:28 AM: Coming off the finest season of his NFL career, according to Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus, veteran fullback Nick Bellore has agreed to terms with the Seahawks on a two-year deal. While Bellore may not see any action in Shane Waldron's offense, he is viewed as one of the league's best special teamers and earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2020.

3:15 PM: Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Panthers are signing former Seahawks receiver David Moore to a two-year, $4.75 million contract. The 26-year old wideout caught 78 passes for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns in four seasons with the team and will now hook up with Teddy Bridgewater in Carolina.

March 19

4:40 PM: In an unexpected turn of events, the Seahawks are retaining running back Chris Carson on a three-year, $24.625 million contract. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the third year of the contract is voidable, which could, essentially, make this a two-year deal. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting Carson is guaranteed $5.5 million in 2021 with the ability to earn up to $6.9 million. Seattle now appears set at running back by re-adding Carson to a versatile group that includes Rashaad Penny, Alex Collins, DeeJay Dallas, and Travis Homer.

March 23

3:25 PM: Making their first move to address their pass rush in free agency, the Seahawks re-signed Benson Mayowa. Per multiple reports, the deal with be a two-year contract with two void years. The 29-year old Mayowa finished the 2020 season with a bang, producing 4.0 sacks over the final seven games for a revived Seattle defense. He should resume his role as a key rotational rusher at the LEO defensive end spot.

3:47 PM: Less than a half hour after Mayowa's deal was initially revealed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Seahawks have also agreed to terms with Kerry Hyder on a three-year contract worth up to $17.5 million. Hyder enjoyed a career year with the 49ers in 2020, producing 8.5 sacks and 18 quarterback hits. At 270 pounds, he will likely take over as the team's new starter at the 5-tech base defensive end position and could see action reduced inside on passing downs.

March 24

11:29 AM: In an expected move, per ESPN's Brady Henderson, the Seahawks will re-sign guard Jordan Simmons to a new one-year deal laden with incentives. The team opted not to tender Simmons as a restricted free agent, but after starting six games at left guard last season, there was mutual interest from both sides for him to return in 2021. He will now compete as a swing guard behind projected starters Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis.

6:07 PM: Continuing to fortify depth along the offensive line, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Seahawks have re-signed tackle Cedric Ogbuehi to a one-year contract. Financial terms remain unknown. In his first season with Seattle, Ogbuehi filled in admirably in four starts at right tackle replacing an injured Brandon Shell. His ability to play either tackle spot in a pinch will provide invaluable insurance for Seattle in 2021.

March 25

4:08 PM: Though a move has yet to be made, Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed tweeted goodbye to fans, indicating he will soon be on the move. The five-year starter currently carries a cap hit near $14 million and with the team needing to create space, he could be traded or cut in the near future. Reed produced 6.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits for the Seahawks in a strong bounce-back 2020 campaign and would instantly become a sought-after commodity on the free agent market if released.

6:12 PM: If there's a reason why Reed's departure seems imminent to create cap space, it's because of the impending return of Carlos Dunlap. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Dunlap and the Seahawks have struck a two-year deal worth up to $16.6 million, bringing the veteran pass rusher back into the fold. Acquired from the Bengals at the trade deadline last October, he generated 5.0 sacks and 14 quarterback hits in eight regular season games, playing a critical role in Seattle's impressive defensive turnaround.

March 26

12:09 PM: Already planning for life without Jarran Reed, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Seahawks have re-signed veteran defensive tackle Al Woods to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million. Woods played for Seattle in 2019 and then signed with Jacksonville before the 2020 season, only to eventually opt out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He produced 32 tackles and a sack in 14 games for Seattle two years ago and provides instant depth at the nose tackle position behind Bryan Mone.

1:18 PM: Less than 24 hours after Jarran Reed tweeted his goodbye to 12s, the Seahawks have officially released the veteran defensive tackle, making him an unrestricted free agent. Reed finishes his time in Seattle with 194 tackles and 22.0 sacks in 72 games.

1:20 PM: Speaking with Mike Fisher of SI.com, K.J. Wright indicated the Cowboys are "one of my dream teams" as he continues to wait on the right offer in free agency. Dallas hired former Seattle defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in January, making the situation an appealing fit for Wright if he chooses to leave the Pacific Northwest. But the veteran linebacker made it clear he still hasn't made a decision yet and it's not out of the question he could come back to the Seahawks.