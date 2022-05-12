Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule Tracker

When will Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner make their returns to Lumen Field? Who will Seattle face in its season opener in September? How many division games will the team play in the final month? Find out all those details on our schedule tracker.

On a day that has become an unofficial holiday for many football fans, the NFL will finally announce the 2022 regular season schedule for the Seahawks and all 32 teams on Thursday.

Roughly at the midway point between the Super Bowl and the start of training camp, the league milks the schedule reveal process to take advantage of football-hungry fans who can't wait for the upcoming season to start. The schedule will officially be revealed on ESPN and NFL Network at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, but before then, games will be leaked out and schedule sleuths may know who Seattle is playing and when well before the shows kick off.

This season, in addition to their usual six NFC West contests, the Seahawks will play all four NFC South rivals as well as all four teams from the AFC West, which means quarterback Russell Wilson will return to his old stomping grounds at some point this season under center for the Broncos. They also will face the Jets at Lumen Field as a ninth home game and play two additional games against the Lions and New York Giants.

As those leaks and rumors come to the forefront, check out of updated tracker as we piece together the Seahawks' 2022 schedule from the season opener in September all the way to Week 18 in January.

Per a source, the Seahawks will hit the road to face Alvin Kamara and the Saints on Sunday, October 9 at the Caesars Superdome. This will be the first time the two teams have met in New Orleans since 2016. In that game, Jermaine Kearse wasn't able to get both feet down inbounds in the end zone in closing seconds as the Saints held on for a 25-21 victory.

Playing in the first ever regular season game held in Germany, the Seahawks will battle Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Munich in front of what could look like a home crowd in Europe. This will be the first time Brady has played against the Seahawks since joining the Buccaneers two years ago. The game will kick off at 6:30 AM PT, so fans will need to go to bed early to ensure they can wake up in time for the festivities.

