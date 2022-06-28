Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Tyler Mabry

Coming off his first taste of NFL regular season action, Mabry will be fighting for the third spot at a tight end position that may see more usage in 2022.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Tyler Mabry, Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 247 pounds

2021 Stats: N/A

The Seahawks double-dipped at the tight end position in the 2020 NFL Draft, bringing in Tyler Mabry as an undrafted free agent after drafting Colby Parkinson in the fourth round. Mabry began his college career at Buffalo before playing his final season at the University of Maryland. His stats didn’t blow the world away – 73 catches for 722 yards and six touchdowns over four seasons – but they were enough to catch the eye of the Seahawks front office. Mabry spent the entire 2020 season on the practice squad and seemed headed that way again in 2021 after the final cuts until a few injured players opened up a spot on the 53-man roster prior to the first game. He didn’t record a reception, but saw 22 snaps on offense and 81 snaps on special teams before being waived partway through the season and added back onto the practice squad.

Best Case Scenario: With offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s renewed focus on using the tight ends, Mabry’s versatility and special teams experience secures a backup tight end spot behind Noah Fant and Will Dissly. Due to a short-term injury to one of the tight ends ahead of him, Mabry gets more snaps on offense midway through the season and hauls in his first NFL touchdown reception.

Worst Case Scenario: Coming down to final cuts, the Seahawks decide to keep an extra wide receiver and only three tight ends, leaving Mabry on the outside looking in. His familiarity with the offense and work on special teams leads to another year on the practice squad as an emergency call-up if needed.

What to Expect in 2022: It seems like the Seahawks might lean more heavily on the tight end position in Shane Waldron’s offense in 2022, with the top two options being Noah Fant and Will Dissly. Fant came over from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade and the Seahawks already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season. Dissly signed a three-year, $24 million contract this offseason so his spot on the roster is secure as well. Mabry will be competing with Parkinson and undrafted free agent Cade Brewer throughout training camp for a backup role. Depending on the number of players at other skill positions the Seahawks keep, there may be one or two tight end spots available. Parkinson and Dissly have both endured injuries in the past, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Mabry on the active roster at some point during the regular season. His special teams experience and ability to line up at multiple positions, such as fullback, should help Mabry in his bid to secure a spot on the 53-man roster out of training camp.