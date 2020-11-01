SI.com
SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Activate TE Colby Parkinson, CB D.J. Reed From Non-Football Injury List

CorbinSmithNFL

Gearing up for their first matchup of the season against the 49ers on Sunday, the Seahawks will have several new faces making their season debuts. But for those hoping to see Damon "Snacks" Harrison, they will have to wait another week.

With both players now having two weeks of practice under their belts, Seattle activated tight end Colby Parkinson and cornerback D.J. Reed off the Non-Football Injury list to the 53-man roster. In additional game day moves, tight end/defensive end Stephen Sullivan and versatile defensive back Jayson Stanley have both been elevated from the practice squad and will be eligible to suit up.

Parkinson, a fourth-round pick out of Stanford, suffered a Jones fracture in his foot during an offseason workout and underwent surgery. He missed all of training camp, but the 6-foot-7, 251-pound target should give the Seahawks another athletic receiving option at the tight end spot if active.

As for Reed, the Seahawks announced on their social media account he would be questionable to play with a hamstring injury. But coach Pete Carroll gushed about the third-year defender on Friday and with starting nickel cornerback Ugo Amadi unlikely to play on Sunday, it seems probable he will make his 2020 debut against his former team, who waived him with an injury designation back in July.

"He's an exciting football player," Carroll said. "You have great quickness and really good savvy and understanding for the game. That's why when we got him a while back you know we were really excited about him being able to jump in. We thought he could play quickly if we give him the opportunity. So if he gets that opportunity, he's ready to roll."

The decision to call up Stephen shouldn't come as much of a surprise either. The Seahawks have been impressed with how quickly the seventh-round pick out of LSU has adapted to playing defensive end after being drafted as a tight end and Carroll indicated on Friday he was "very close" to being game ready.

With starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin declared out with a concussion and hamstring injury and safeties Jamal Adams and Ryan Neal both listed as questionable, the 6-foot-2 Stanley provides extra depth at both positions in the secondary. Like Sullivan, he has yet to appear in a regular season game and joined the Seahawks off waivers in April.

Per NFL rules, both Sullivan and Stanley will revert back to the practice squad on Monday.

When it comes to Harrison's status, Carroll sounded optimistic about his chances of playing this weekend, telling reporters he "without a doubt" had his best week of practice since being signed by the Seahawks. But as the veteran continues to work his way back into football shape, other roster needs due to a variety of injuries may have led to the decision not to activate him just yet.

