Seahawks Activating OL Ethan Pocic from Injured Reserve

Though a move has yet to officially be made, the Seahawks will be activating versatile offensive lineman Ethan Pocic from injured reserve prior to Sunday’s Week 15 matchup against the Panthers.

According to coach Pete Carroll, Pocic will take a roster spot from running back Rashaad Penny, who suffered a torn ACL last Sunday and will miss the rest of the season. The transaction is expected to be made in the next 24 hours.

“We’re gonna get Ethan up,” Carroll told reporters on Friday, “He’s gonna come up this week. He’s had a really good return to us.”

Pocic, 24, missed several games with a neck injury before being placed on injured reserve prior to Week 6. After losing starting center Justin Britt to a season-ending knee injury, Carroll is excited to have additional depth for the final three weeks of the season and the playoffs.

“Glad to have Ethan back. He’s been a really versatile player for us, he’s worked really hard to get back. He feels great… Three weeks putting it together, so he’s ready to go.”

In three NFL seasons, Pocic has played in 28 games, including making 16 starts at both guard spots. The Seahawks have always valued his interchangeability at multiple positions along the offensive line, as he played center, guard, and tackle in college at LSU.

Pocic, a 2017 second-round pick, was Seattle’s opening day starter at left guard in 2018 before suffering an ankle injury and didn’t return to the lineup thanks to stellar play by J.R. Sweezy. He also started the season opener in place of veteran Mike Iupati against the Bengals before returning to the bench the following week.

Designated for return a couple of weeks ago, Pocic will now back up starter Joey Hunt at center and also slide in as the primary backup option behind Iupati and D.J. Fluker. In an emergency, Carroll also said he could play tackle in a pinch if necessary.