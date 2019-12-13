Seahawk Maven
Top Stories
Podcasts
Game Day
GM Report

Seahawks Activating OL Ethan Pocic from Injured Reserve

CorbinSmithNFL

Though a move has yet to officially be made, the Seahawks will be activating versatile offensive lineman Ethan Pocic from injured reserve prior to Sunday’s Week 15 matchup against the Panthers.

According to coach Pete Carroll, Pocic will take a roster spot from running back Rashaad Penny, who suffered a torn ACL last Sunday and will miss the rest of the season. The transaction is expected to be made in the next 24 hours.

“We’re gonna get Ethan up,” Carroll told reporters on Friday, “He’s gonna come up this week. He’s had a really good return to us.”

Pocic, 24, missed several games with a neck injury before being placed on injured reserve prior to Week 6. After losing starting center Justin Britt to a season-ending knee injury, Carroll is excited to have additional depth for the final three weeks of the season and the playoffs.

“Glad to have Ethan back. He’s been a really versatile player for us, he’s worked really hard to get back. He feels great… Three weeks putting it together, so he’s ready to go.”

In three NFL seasons, Pocic has played in 28 games, including making 16 starts at both guard spots. The Seahawks have always valued his interchangeability at multiple positions along the offensive line, as he played center, guard, and tackle in college at LSU.

Pocic, a 2017 second-round pick, was Seattle’s opening day starter at left guard in 2018 before suffering an ankle injury and didn’t return to the lineup thanks to stellar play by J.R. Sweezy. He also started the season opener in place of veteran Mike Iupati against the Bengals before returning to the bench the following week.

Designated for return a couple of weeks ago, Pocic will now back up starter Joey Hunt at center and also slide in as the primary backup option behind Iupati and D.J. Fluker. In an emergency, Carroll also said he could play tackle in a pinch if necessary.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Seahawks Pursue CB Janoris Jenkins?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle knows Jenkins well from his previous tenure with the then-St. Louis Rams and could use extra cornerback depth. But is he worth a flier?

Eclipsing 1,000-Yard Mark Again, Seahawks RB Chris Carson Silencing Doubters

CorbinSmithNFL

Entering the league as an unknown seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State, Carson has now joined elite company in Seattle franchise history with back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns.

Tight Ends Continue to Torch Seahawks' Defense

CorbinSmithNFL

After three strong outings, the Seahawks' defense regressed in a losing effort to the Rams last weekend. While pass rushing help may be on the way, the inability to cover opposing tight ends remain worrisome.

Latest Matchup Represents End of an Era for Seahawks, Panthers

CorbinSmithNFL

The Seahawks and Panthers have squared off eight times since 2012. With major changes on the horizon in Carolina, Sunday's matchup could bring an end to what has been an exciting out of division rivalry for close to a decade.

Enemy Confidential: Seahawks Looking to Bounce Back Against Struggling Panthers

Dan Viens

With a new quarterback and a temporary head coach in place, the Panthers await a Seahawks team looking to prove last week's dud in Los Angeles was just a bad day at the office.

Mychal Kendricks Ruled Out, 4 Seahawks Questionable vs. Panthers

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle will be short-handed defensively for a second straight week minus Kendricks and three other starters are questionable to play against Carolina.

Seahawks Nominate LB Bobby Wagner for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

CorbinSmithNFL

Widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in the NFL, Wagner has also made a lasting impact giving back to communities in need.

CorbinSmithNFL

Panthers will be without several starters against Seahawks. Most notable? Greg Olsen.

CorbinSmithNFL

Next three weeks or so will be important for Seattle and Gordon determining if he's back in 2020.

DE L.J. Collier, LB Shaquem Griffin Must Help Seahawks Revive Pass Rush

Thomas Hall10

Injuries derailed Seattle's pass rush in Sunday's loss in Los Angeles, putting the onus on a pair of young players to make a serious impact moving forward.