Seahawks Add Four Players to 90-Man Roster Prior to Rookie Minicamp

Set to kick off rookie minicamp on May 14, the Seahawks signed four non-rookies who will be eligible to participate in the on-field workouts.

Among those joining the 90-man active roster, defensive end Marcus Webb will return to the team after initially signing with Seattle as an undrafted rookie out of Troy last May. The former Trojan had 7.0 sacks in his final collegiate season and will likely compete at the LEO defensive end spot.

In addition to Webb, the Seahawks also signed safety Joshua Moon, defensive tackle Walter Parmore, and safety LaDarius Wiley.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Moon starred collegiately for Georgia Southern, producing 71 tackles and an interception as a senior. He signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent before the 2019 season and was released prior to the start of the regular season. He was not on a roster or practice squad during the 2020 season.

Wiley also broke into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with the Titans and was cut at the end of training camp. Like Moon, he wasn't on a roster or practice squad last season. The 6-foot-1, 209-pound defender enjoyed a highly-successful college career at Vanderbilt, surpassing 80 tackles in each of his final two seasons with the Commodores.

As for Parmore, the 317-pound defensive tackle similarly entered the NFL as an undrafted signing out of Missouri, beginning his career with the Texans. After being waived before the 2019 season, he spent a brief time in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks before the league suspended play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, he was on the Cowboys practice squad in 2020 and dressed for one game before being waived earlier this month.

With none of the four players having an accrued NFL season, Webb, Moon, Wiley, and Parmore will be able to compete this weekend alongside Seattle's incoming 2021 draft class, undrafted rookies, and German linebacker Aaron Donkor. The Seahawks will also be allowed to have up to five tryout players for the minicamp.