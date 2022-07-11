Seahawks All-Time Fantasy Mock Draft: Rounds 1-5

What would a "Field of Dreams" style fantasy roster featuring current and former Seahawks look like? The All Seahawks writing staff took on the challenge by drafting their own all-time rosters via snake draft. Which players heard their names called in the first five rounds?

Set to kick off their 47th season as an NFL franchise later this month, the Seahawks have had no shortage of star power during their nearly five decades of existence since beginning play in 1976.

In a world without realism, what would a fantasy team featuring Seattle legends from different eras playing together look like? During the heat of the offseason, while the teams won't be seen on an actual field, our All Seahawks writing staff attempted to find out by conducting a 25-round fantasy draft featuring only current and former Seahawks available to select.

How did the rosters shake out? In part one of a five part series, here's a look at five separate Seahawks Ultimate Fantasy teams after the first five rounds of the mock draft simulation, including round, pick number, selection, and a quick rundown on the player's NFL career.

Seattle Overload General Manager: Colby Patnode Round 1 (1): Russell Wilson, Quarterback Once viewed as too small to play quarterback in the NFL, Wilson became an immediate starter and didn't miss a start in his first nine NFL seasons with the Seahawks. The former third-round pick out of Wisconsin holds franchise records for passing yards (37,059), passing touchdowns (292), and fourth quarter comebacks. A threat both as a passer and a runner with an uncanny ability to extend and improvise plays, he earned nine Pro Bowl nominations and garnered Second-Team All-Pro accolades in 2019 in a decade with the franchise before being traded to the Broncos in March 2022. Round 2 (5): Marshawn Lynch, Running Back In 83 career games in Seattle after being acquired from Buffalo in a midseason trade, "Beast Mode" rushed for 6,381 yards, scored 66 total touchdowns, made four consecutive Pro Bowls, and was named First-Team All-Pro in 2012. He joined LaDainian Tomlinson, Eric Dickerson, and Walter Payton as one of only four running backs all-time with four consecutive seasons of 1,200 rushing yards and 11 or more rushing touchdowns. Counting the "Beast Quake," he's the author of several of the best touchdown runs in NFL history and his return to the Seahawks late in the 2019 season only added to his legend in the Pacific Northwest. Round 3 (1): Steve Hutchinson, Guard After starring at Michigan, Hutchinson was installed as a day one starter at left guard for the Seahawks and quickly surfaced as one of the premier interior blockers in the NFL. Starting in 2003, he made three consecutive Pro Bowls alongside tackle Walter Jones and garnered First-Team All-Pro recognition in 2003 and 2005. He proved instrumental in helping star running back Shaun Alexander rush for over 1,000 yards in five straight seasons, including 1,880 during his MVP season in 2005. Equally adept at mauling opponents as a run blocker and stone walling even the best interior rushers in pass protection, the 6-foot-5, 313-pound Hutchinson played a starring role guiding Seattle to its first Super Bowl in 2005. Round 4 (5): Eugene Robinson, Safety Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Colgate in 1985, Robinson made his mark from the outset, intercepting two passes as a reserve during his rookie season. Over the next 10 seasons, he displayed impressive durability by starting 162 out of Seattle’s 166 regular season games during that span, intercepting three or more passes eight different times and surpassing the 100-tackle milestone four times. Though the Seahawks won eight combined games during the 1992 and 1993 seasons, Robinson made the Pro Bowl both years and garnered Second-Team All-Pro honors following a dominant 1993 campaign. Thanks to his longevity and consistent excellence, he ranks second all-time in franchise history for tackles and interceptions. Round 5 (1): K.J. Wright, Linebacker After being selected in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Wright instantly became a reliable defender through his first three seasons with the Seahawks, producing 243 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks, 12 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and one interception. Hitting his stride in 2014, Wright emerged as one of the league's most consistent performers, starting in at least 15 regular season games and recording a minimum of 85 total tackles in six of his final seven seasons in Seattle. Currently a free agent, he sits third on the franchise's all-time tackles list behind Bobby Wagner and Eugene Robinson. Seattle Trench Mafia General Manager: Tyler Forness Round 1 (2): Walter Jones, Tackle Entering the league as a first-round pick out of Florida State in 1997, Jones quickly found his way into the starting lineup at left tackle for the Seahawks and started all 180 games he played in over the next 12 seasons. During that time, Seattle attempted over 5,500 passes and “Big Walt” gave up only 23 quarterback sacks protecting the blind side. An imposing run blocker, running backs hit the 1,000 yard mark eight times running behind him as well. Even more astonishingly, he was flagged for a holding penalty just nine times. That’s greatness that few, if any, players can match at any position. Round 2 (4): Jacob Green, Defensive End One of the most overlooked Seahawks legends, Green exceeded double-digit sacks five times and only posted four seasons with less than 6.0 sacks in 12 NFL seasons. Two of those years - 1980 and 1981 - he was unofficially credited with 18.5 sacks, as the statistic wasn’t officially recorded by the NFL until 1983. Somehow, he only made two Pro Bowl teams in his illustrious career, but he did earn All-Pro honors in 1983 and 1984. When he hung up his cleats after the 1992 season, he wrapped up his career with 97.5 sacks, a franchise record and the third-most all-time at the time of his retirement. He currently sits 36th on the list and was inducted into Seattle's Ring of Honor. Round 3 (2): Bobby Wagner, Linebacker The best middle linebacker of his era, Wagner recorded over 100 tackles in each of his first 10 NFL seasons and has exceeded 130 tackles eight times, including leading the league with 159 tackles in 2019. Aside from being the most reliable tackler in the game, he also excelled as a premier coverage linebacker in football, best illustrated by his 60 passes defensed and 11 career interceptions. As a result of his dynamic skill set, he’s been selected First-Team All-Pro six times and earned Pro Bowl honors eight times during a decade in the league. Round 4 (4): Michael Bennett, Defensive End During the Seahawks' historic 2013 Super Bowl title run, Bennett had 8.5 sacks with nine tackles for loss in the regular season and 2.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in the postseason, making the most of his one-year “prove it” deal and landing a lucrative extension as a result. Bennett was never afraid to speak his mind, for better or for worse, but he was instrumental in Seattle becoming one of the best defenses in NFL history between 2013 and 2016. Three of those seasons, Seattle finished first in scoring defense, an incredible accomplishment in the modern NFL given the influx of scoring league wide, and Bennett earned three Pro Bowls in his time with the team. Round 5 (2): Marcus Trufant, Cornerback Starting in Tacoma before taking his talents to Washington State, Trufant made a name for himself in the Pacific Northwest long before he became a Seahawk. Seattle drafted him 11th overall in 2003 NFL Draft and he became an instant starter in the secondary, racking up 83 tackles, 20 passes defensed, and two interceptions as a rookie. His best season came in 2007, as he recorded 85 tackles and seven interceptions while making the Pro Bowl. He played on six playoff teams, including the 2005 run to the Seahawks first-ever Super Bowl appearance. He concluded his outstanding career in the top seven for interceptions and tackles in franchise history. Always Competing General Manager: Matty Brown Round 1 (3): Cortez Kennedy, Defensive Tackle One of the most complete defensive tackles in NFL history, Kennedy excelled at shooting the gap and chasing down opposing quarterbacks as well as grinding out plays to stuff the run. From 1991 to 1999, he made the Pro Bowl in eight out of nine seasons and was named First-Team All-Pro three consecutive years from 1992 to 1994. On five different occasions, he posted at least 70 tackles and 6.5 sacks, incredible production for an interior defensive lineman. Following a tremendous career, the game-changing defender was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2006 and elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012. Round 2 (3): Richard Sherman, Cornerback Arriving as an unheralded fifth-round pick in 2011, Sherman quickly worked his way up from being fourth on the depth chart to becoming a true shutdown corner, logging 32 interceptions, 99 passes defended and 377 tackles in seven seasons with the Seahawks. During that time, he earned First-Team All-Pro honors three times starring in the "Legion of Boom" secondary. He led the NFL in interceptions in 2013, the year the Seahawks won the Super Bowl, and famously made "The Tip" in the NFC Championship Game that year. During his time, Seattle's defense led the league as the number one scoring defense for four consecutive years from 2012-2015. Round 3 (3): Kam Chancellor, Safety The alpha dog among alpha dogs in the vaunted "Legion of Boom" defense, Chancellor intercepted 12 passes and racked up 607 total tackles, nine forced fumbles, and 44 passes defensed in 109 games, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors twice. But it's not the numbers fans will remember this four-time Pro Bowler for. It will be the many memorable moments provided by "Bam Bam," including the crushing hit to 49ers tight end Vernon Davis in 2012 and the tone-setting destruction of Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas in Super Bowl XLVIII. Chancellor was the heart and soul of Seattle's defense and left a mark on the franchise few others can match. Round 4 (3): Doug Baldwin, Receiver Carrying a boulder on his shoulder, Baldwin went undrafted in 2011 and was singled out by Seahawks general manager John Schneider, who penned a personal letter to him addressing his overlooked talent and potential. Once he donned the blue and green, he became Tarvaris Jackson's favorite target as an undrafted rookie. In eight seasons, Baldwin was renowned for his soft hands, ability to break ankles as a savvy route runner, and toughness, becoming the first Seahawks receiver to surpass 1,000 yards in close to a decade. After scoring a league-best 14 receiving touchdowns in 2015, he surpassed 1,000 yards again in 2016 and earned the first of back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances. Round 5 (3): Cliff Avril, Defensive End Often overshadowed by the louder Michael Bennett, Avril was able to somewhat quietly produce 34.5 sacks with the Seahawks, a number that surely would have been higher had he not suffered a career-ending injury just five weeks into the 2017 season. One of the most underrated players on a historically great defense, his best season came in 2016 when he amassed 11.5 sacks, 26 quarterback hits, and five forced fumbles on his way to his only Pro Bowl in Seattle. The king of the strip-sack, Avril forced 14 fumbles with the Seahawks and was arguably the best player on the field in a Super Bowl XLIX defeat to the Patriots. The Check 50s General Manager: Ty Gonzalez Round 1 (4): Steve Largent, Receiver Formerly a late-round pick by the Oilers, Largent burst onto the scene as an unexpected star after being acquired via trade by the Seahawks. The Tulsa alum became Seattle's first ever Pro Bowler in 1978 after posting 1,168 yards and eight scores and the Pro Bowls just kept coming from there, as he eventually earned seven selections over his 14-year career while amassing eight 1,000-yard seasons. Twice, he led the NFL in receiving yards - 1979 and 1985 - illustrating his long reign atop the NFL as the best receiver in the game. When he retired, he held the NFL record for receiving yards and touchdowns, quickly earning a spot in Canton. Round 2 (2): Earl Thomas, Safety One of the founding members of the “Legion of Boom,” Thomas was a crucial part of Seattle’s secondary, earning six trips to the Pro Bowl and receiving First-Team All-Pro honors three different times. Before injuries started hindering his production in 2016, Thomas started in every regular season contest from 2011 to 2015, recording 305 solo tackles, 38 pass deflections, 16 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and three quarterback hits. Carrying his stellar production into the playoffs, the Texas standout made 11 postseason starts and produced 54 solo tackles, nine pass deflections, and two interceptions, helping Seattle reach consecutive Super Bowls in 2013 and 2014. Round 3 (4): Joe Nash, Defensive Tackle Signing with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 1982, Nash was limited to a reserve role through his first two seasons, playing in 23 of the team’s 32 regular season games and producing 75 tackles and 4.0 sacks. Picking up where he left off during the 1983 postseason, when he started all three playoff games, Nash controlled a starting role over the next two seasons while generating 169 tackles, 16.0 sacks, and three fumble recoveries, earning First-Team All-Pro honors in 1984. Despite his inconsistent production over his final 11 seasons in Seattle, the one-time Pro Bowler was still able to rack up 535 tackles, 27.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, and one interception in a criminally overlooked 15-year career. Round 4 (2): Michael Sinclair, Defensive End Very much an unheralded prospect from Eastern New Mexico drafted in the sixth round, Sinclair turned out to be a steal for Seattle in the 1991 NFL Draft. In 1993, he played just nine games but somehow managed to rack up 8.0 sacks along the way. He became a full-time starter for the Seahawks in 1995 and then from 1996 to 1998, the Texas native earned three straight Pro Bowl nods, amassing a whopping 41.5 sacks during that time period. Only 20 other players in Seahawks history have been selected to at least three Pro Bowls. His 16.5 sacks in 1998 led the NFL, which, to this day, remains Seattle's single season record, and he amassed 73.5 sacks in his career. Round 5 (4): Russell Okung, Tackle Okung missed a bunch of games due to various injuries during his six seasons with the Seahawks, but when healthy, he proved to be one of the better left tackles in the NFC. After missing 11 games with ankle and pectoral injuries during his first two seasons, Okung finally stayed healthy and started 15 regular season games, earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl. Even while missing eight games on injured reserve in 2013, he returned late in the season and started all three of the Seahawks playoff games, including a 43-8 rout of the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. In total, he started 14 playoff games and two Super Bowls for Seattle Emerald City Enforcers

General Manager: Corbin Smith

Round 1 (5): Kenny Easley, Safety

The original enforcer of Seattle's secondary in the early 80s, Easley struck fear in opponents with his propensity for big hits as well as his theatrics for creating turnovers as a ball-hawking safety. During his seven dominant years with the Seahawks, Easley led the team to the playoffs three times, earning First Team All-Pro three consecutive years from 1983-1985. In 1984, he led the league with 10 interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns, which earned him NFL Defensive Player of the Year. While his career didn't last long due to kidney issues, he eventually earned his rightful spot in Canton as one of the best to ever play the game.

Round 2 (1): Matt Hasselbeck, Quarterback

Reuniting with coach Mike Holmgren, who drafted him in Green Bay, the former Boston College standout became one of Seattle's most decorated passers. From 2003 to 2007, he threw for 17,000 yards, threw 118 touchdown passes, and appeared in three Pro Bowls. With him at the helm, the Seahawks emerged as one of the NFL's best offensive teams, using their scoring prowess to get to the Super Bowl in 2005 and advance to the Divisional Round each of the next two seasons. When Hasselbeck departed Seattle for Tennessee in 2011, he left holding the franchise record for passing yards and sat second behind Dave Krieg for passing touchdowns.

Round 3 (5): Shaun Alexander, Running Back

Taken in the first round of the 2000 draft, Alexander validated his lofty draft status in his second season, racking up 1,318 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, which led the NFL. The Alabama product then rattled off five straight seasons of at least 1,100 rushing yards with no less than 14 touchdowns, earning three Pro Bowl nods and a First-Team All-Pro selection. During Seattle's run to an NFC championship and Super Bowl appearance in 2005, Alexander rewrote franchise and NFL record books with 1,880 rushing yards and an NFL-record 28 touchdowns, including one via the air, on his way to winning MVP.

Round 4 (1): Dave Brown, Cornerback

Despite the recent dominance of Seattle's defense with All-Pro players all over the “Legion of Boom” secondary, Brown remains comfortably atop the franchise’s all-time interceptions list with 50. And yet, stunningly, Seattle’s first true shutdown corner in franchise history only earned one trip to the Pro Bowl. In 11 seasons as a Seahawk, he posted four or more interceptions eight times, returned a franchise-best five picks for defensive touchdowns, and also recovered 12 fumbles. His finest season came in 1984 for a 12-win Seahawks squad when he picked off a career-best eight passes on the way to his lone Pro Bowl selection.

Round 5 (5): Max Unger, Center

Taken in the second round of the 2008 draft, Unger was a vital part of an offensive line that paved holes for Marshawn Lynch to become "Beast Mode," blocking for him for each of the four seasons the star back eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards. He was the center for Matt Hasselbeck and Russell Wilson, helping bridge the franchise from the old era to their Super Bowl winning ways. Unger played in eight playoff games for the Seahawks including the back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. He earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2012, one of just three Seattle offensive linemen to receive that distinction.