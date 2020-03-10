SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Awarded 3 Compensatory Picks for 2020 NFL Draft

Corbin Smith

Announced by the NFL later than usual due to the ongoing vote for a new collective bargaining agreement, the Seahawks have been officially been awarded three compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft.

In addition to three selections in the first two rounds, Seattle will now owns pick No. 101 in the third round, giving general manager John Schneider another chance to land a quality prospect on day two. The pick was awarded as compensation for safety Earl Thomas' departure to Baltimore.

The Seahawks were also awarded a fourth-round (No. 144) and sixth-round (No. 214) compensatory selection. These two picks resulted from the loss of cornerback Justin Coleman and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen.

With the three new selections, Schneider will enjoy far greater draft ammunition at his disposal than he did at this time last year. Before trading Frank Clark to Kansas City, Seattle only had four draft picks, tied for the fewest among 32 NFL teams.

Avoiding potential disaster, however, Schneider orchestrated seven draft weekend trades to transform four picks into 11 new players. Among those selected, the Seahawks traded back up into the second round to nab receiver DK Metcalf.

“All I was praying on was like ‘okay let’s just get a couple more picks.’ I didn’t figure it was going to be like that.”

This time around, Schneider won't have to fret about lack of draft capital thanks to the three awarded compensatory selections and will have the flexibility to maneuver up and down the draft board as he sees fit in Las Vegas in April.

