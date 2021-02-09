Seahawks Can Appease Russell Wilson, Enhance Super Bowl Chances By Altering Offseason Approach

Under John Schneider, the Seahawks haven't been significant players in free agency when it comes to pursuing and spending big bucks on top-tier talent. But with the title window still wide open, the renowned executive should throw a changeup in March.

Taking a page from his mentor Ted Thompson's book, Seahawks general manager John Schneider has generally avoided spending big bucks on outside free agents during his 11 years calling the shots.

With Sidney Rice and Zach Miller being exceptions to the rule back in 2011, Schneider hasn't gone fishing for top-tier talents in free agency. Instead, he's preferred stockpiling a bunch of mid-level veterans on cheap one-year contracts as he did last offseason by signing players such as center B.J. Finney, receiver Phillip Dorsett, and defensive ends Benson Mayowa and Bruce Irvin.

But with Russell Wilson reportedly frustrated by the Seahawks inability to get over the hump in the playoffs coupled with chronically poor pass protection in front of him, Schneider needs to take a dramatically different approach. Rather than sweeping the aisles at a discount store this March, the time has come to step up a notch or two and shop for premium talent to build around their franchise quarterback.

Per OverTheCap.com, Seattle currently has an estimated $4.1 million in cap space available. The entire league will be feeling a bit of a financial squeeze resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, with teams expected to see salary caps reduced to between $175 and $185 million in 2021.

Unlike several other teams such as the Saints and Eagles that find themselves in salary cap hell, however, the Seahawks are well-positioned to quickly create significant cap space without blowing up the roster in the process.

First, Seattle has numerous starters with one year left under contract who could be extended and lower their cap hit for 2021. Among those players, receiver Tyler Lockett, defensive end Carlos Dunlap, and defensive tackle Jarran Reed all carry massive cap hits north of $13 million.

By extending at least two of those players, the Seahawks could easily open up $10 million or more in instant cap space.

Second, the Seahawks could opt to turn most of Wilson's 2021 base salary into a signing bonus, which would create nearly $12 million in cap room. A similar move could be made with linebacker Bobby Wagner as well, though in both instances, the team will have larger cap hits in the future as a result.

There's also the possibility Schneider could explore moving a veteran such as Reed or Dunlap via trade to add draft capital. While Reed's departure would generate a dead cap penalty, he may be able to fetch an early day three selection while also opening up significant cap room.

Among players who should be at the top of the Seahawks wish list with this added financial freedom, Packers center Corey Linsley, Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff, or Patriots guard Joe Thuney would instantly upgrade the interior of their offensive line in all facets.

Linsley, who will turn 30 years old in July, enjoyed the best season of his NFL career in 2020. Per Pro Football Focus, he allowed only one sack, two quarterback hits, and four quarterback pressures on 437 pass blocking snaps, earning a stellar 82.8 pass blocking grade. On his way to a First-Team All-Pro selection, he also dominated in the ground game, posting an elite 87.8 run blocking grade opening up holes for Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, and Jamal Williams.

One of the NFL's most dependable and consistent guards, the 29-year old Scherff also garnered First-Team All-Pro honors in 2020. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound road grader wins at the line of scrimmage with power and has the foot quickness necessary to excel in zone blocking schemes and finding his way to defenders in space at the second level. The four-time Pro Bowler also has been steady protecting quarterbacks, posting a grade of 72.0 or higher on Pro Football Focus in five of his six NFL seasons.

As for Thuney, the former North Carolina standout has evolved from a college tackle into one of the NFL's premier guards. He's been particularly dominant in pass protection, as he surrendered only one combined sack during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, receiving an 87.0 pass blocking grade each year. He hasn't been quite as consistent as a run blocker, but coming from a diverse New England offense, the 28-year old should be well-suited to block in zone and man schemes.

Given Seattle's financial constraints, the team would likely only be able to sign one of the aforementioned players. Linsley may be the most affordable considering his position and age, as Pro Football Focus projects he will receive a three-year deal worth $33 million, which would fit into the Seahawks' budget. More maneuvering would likely need to be done to afford Scherff or Thuney, who may each command north of $15 million per year.

Signing any of those three players who significantly hinder Schneider's ability to add many other free agents. But such a move would instantly upgrade pass protection for Wilson and improve the run game regardless of who is in the backfield, making such an investment more than worthwhile for Seattle.

If Schneider has reservations about changing his ways, he should remind himself that even the late Thompson showed a few new tricks late in his tenure with the Packers. In 2014, he signed future Hall of Fame defensive end Julius Peppers to a three-year, $30 million deal. After shifting into an advisor role, the team spent more than $110 million on pass rushers Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith in 2019.

With the Seahawks championship window still open and Wilson heading towards the end of his prime years pleading for more help around him, Schneider needs to show he has a few new tricks up his sleeve as well.

Regardless of what he chooses to do, Seattle has a plethora of realistic options for manufacturing ample cap flexibility and now isn't the time to indulge in bargain shopping for middling free agents who barely move the needle. There's no excuse for not having money to spend when free agency arrives in March and these pennies set aside need to be used on legitimate game changers who truly improve the team's Super Bowl odds.