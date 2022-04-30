Seahawks Cap Off Draft With Receivers Bo Melton, Dareke Young in Seventh Round

Wrapping up their big week at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Seahawks have nabbed a pair of highly-athletic receivers in the early seventh round.

Aside from running back, the Seahawks have double-dipped at each position they've drafted this week. That continued in the seventh round, with receivers Bo Melton and Dareke Young heading to the Pacific Northwest at picks No. 229 and No. 233, respectively.

Melton spent five seasons at Rutgers, opting in for an extra year of eligibility following the COVID-impacted 2020 campaign. He stands at 5-foot-11 and 189 pounds and will turn 23 on May 18.

As a fifth-year senior, Melton reeled in 56 of 91 targets for 642 yards and three touchdowns. He posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.34 seconds at the combine and has earned high marks for his willingness and toughness as a blocker. He also excelled serving as a gunner in Rutgers' punt coverage unit.

Drops have been a bit of an issue for Melton, however. In 2021, he finished with a disappointing drop rate of 8.2 percent. There are also concerns about his ability to play above his smaller build and fight through contact.

Meanwhile, Young hails from Division II school Lenoir-Rhyne. The long-armed receiver measured in at 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds at the East-West Shrine Bowl and has garnered attention for his chiseled physique.

In five games as a senior last year, Young caught 25 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns. He ran a 40-yard dash time of 4.44 seconds during his pro day back in March and added a 37-inch vertical jump on top of that.

Both Young and Melton will enter a crowded group of receivers in Seattle, headlined by the likes of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Dee Eskridge. There may only be one or two roster spots up for grabs, with the rookies facing a camp competition against Freddie Swain, Penny Hart, Cody Thompson and others.

The draft is nearing its end and the Seahawks have no further picks scheduled at this time. It appears their next move will come when undrafted rookie free agency opens up right after pick No. 262 is made by the 49ers.