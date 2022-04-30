Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Seahawks Cap Off Draft With Receivers Bo Melton, Dareke Young in Seventh Round

Wrapping up their big week at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Seahawks have nabbed a pair of highly-athletic receivers in the early seventh round.

Aside from running back, the Seahawks have double-dipped at each position they've drafted this week. That continued in the seventh round, with receivers Bo Melton and Dareke Young heading to the Pacific Northwest at picks No. 229 and No. 233, respectively.

Melton spent five seasons at Rutgers, opting in for an extra year of eligibility following the COVID-impacted 2020 campaign. He stands at 5-foot-11 and 189 pounds and will turn 23 on May 18. 

As a fifth-year senior, Melton reeled in 56 of 91 targets for 642 yards and three touchdowns. He posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.34 seconds at the combine and has earned high marks for his willingness and toughness as a blocker. He also excelled serving as a gunner in Rutgers' punt coverage unit. 

Drops have been a bit of an issue for Melton, however. In 2021, he finished with a disappointing drop rate of 8.2 percent. There are also concerns about his ability to play above his smaller build and fight through contact. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Meanwhile, Young hails from Division II school Lenoir-Rhyne. The long-armed receiver measured in at 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds at the East-West Shrine Bowl and has garnered attention for his chiseled physique. 

In five games as a senior last year, Young caught 25 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns. He ran a 40-yard dash time of 4.44 seconds during his pro day back in March and added a 37-inch vertical jump on top of that. 

Both Young and Melton will enter a crowded group of receivers in Seattle, headlined by the likes of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Dee Eskridge. There may only be one or two roster spots up for grabs, with the rookies facing a camp competition against Freddie Swain, Penny Hart, Cody Thompson and others. 

The draft is nearing its end and the Seahawks have no further picks scheduled at this time. It appears their next move will come when undrafted rookie free agency opens up right after pick No. 262 is made by the 49ers. 

In This Article (2)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Rutgers Scarlet Knights

ohiostate_smith_tyreke_2
Seahawks News

Analysis: Seahawks Add Disruptive EDGE Tyreke Smith to Pass Rush Mix

By Corbin K. Smith1 hour ago
utsa_woolen_tariq_5
Seahawks News

Analysis: Tariq Woolen Brings Unique Traits, Immense Upside to Seahawks' Secondary

By Corbin K. Smith2 hours ago
utsa_woolen_tariq_3 (1)
Seahawks News

Seahawks Select Tariq Woolen, Tyreke Smith in Fifth Round of 2022 NFL Draft

By Ty Dane Gonzalez3 hours ago
USATSI_16917083
Seahawks News

Analysis: Seahawks Add Decorated CB Coby Bryant to Secondary

By Corbin K. Smith4 hours ago
cincinnati_bryant_coby_3
Seahawks News

Seahawks Select Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant With Pick No. 109 in 2022 NFL Draft

By Ty Dane Gonzalez5 hours ago
USATSI_18170183 (1)
GM Report

Could Seahawks Work Back Into Sixth Round of 2022 NFL Draft?

By Ty Dane Gonzalez6 hours ago
washstate_lucas_abe_2
Seahawks News

Analysis: Seahawks Maintain Commitment to Building O-Line Selecting Abraham Lucas

By Corbin K. Smith7 hours ago
USATSI_17060019
GM Report

Grades For Every Seahawks Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

By Ty Dane Gonzalez14 hours ago