Seahawks CB Neiko Thorpe Undergoes Surgery, Done for 2019 Season

Corbin Smith

The Seahawks will be without one of their premier special team standouts for the remainder of the 2019 season.

According to coach Pete Carroll, cornerback Neiko Thorpe will be heading to injured reserve and miss the rest of the 2019 season after undergoing successful sports hernia surgery in Philadelphia.

Thorpe, 29, hasn’t played since Week 10 against the 49ers and has battled through multiple injuries this season. He missed three games earlier in the year with a pulled hamstring and sat out the previous two games with an undisclosed groin injury.

In seven games, Thorpe recorded four tackles while primarily playing special teams. He did play 22 defensive snaps in spot duty, including 13 against the Falcons earlier this year when starter Tre Flowers was sidelined by a neck injury.

Widely regarded as one of the best punt gunners in the NFL, Thorpe has appeared in 48 games for the Seahawks over the past four seasons, recording 23 tackles and three fumble recoveries.

With Thorpe done for the year, an open roster spot could pave the way for the return of versatile offensive lineman Ethan Pocic, who was designated for return from injured reserve last week. The 24-year old is eligible to return for Week 15 against the Panthers and would provide additional depth at both guard spots and center.

In the meantime, Seattle could promote a player from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Rams. Cornerbacks Ryan Neal and Linden Stephens are currently on the 10-player roster and could replace Thorpe on the depth chart for at least one week.

