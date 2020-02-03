SeahawkMaven
Film Breakdown: Seahawks CB Tre Flowers Remains on Positive Trajectory

CorbinSmithNFL

When the Seahawks used a fifth-round pick on Tre Flowers in the 2018 NFL Draft, the former Oklahoma State safety was expected to be a long-term project.

Previously a safety at the college level, Seattle intended to transition the 6-foot-3, 203-pound defender to cornerback, a position he hadn't played since high school. It would take time for him to learn technique and be ready to see the field.

However, injuries to multiple veterans thrust Flowers into a starting role immediately as a rookie. While he went through his lumps, he surpassed all expectations and entered the 2019 season slated as a starter across from Shaquill Griffin.

With another offseason under his belt to harness his craft and continue mastering the cornerback position, Flowers limited opposing quarterbacks to a 72.5 passer rating and picked off three passes in 15 regular season starts. He also produced 82 tackles, eight passes defensed, and 2.0 sacks, statistical improvements from his rookie season.

In some regards, Flowers actually had a better season than Griffin, who was named to his first Pro Bowl.

However, a poor showing in the playoffs highlighted by penalties and blown coverage assignments, including getting torched by Davante Adams for two touchdowns in the divisional round, brought his 2019 campaign to an end on a sour note and left fans frustrated.

“We’ve got to get better. Come back next year and capitalize on all of the experiences. Settle in," coach Pete Carroll said when asked about Flowers' development. "He’s going to continue to get better. He’s a really smart player, he’s tough as hell. He really competes and all that, he’ll make good progress I think from the year two to three.”

Looking back at his second season as a whole, did Flowers make the jump the Seahawks hoped for? And how does his future look heading towards the 2020 season?

Check out my latest film study as I review some of Flowers' best (and worst) plays from the 2019 season and examine where he stands in Seattle's plans moving forward.

