SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Seahawks CB Tre Flowers, T Brandon Shell Doubtful to Play vs. Giants

CorbinSmithNFL

While there's still a chance defensive end Carlos Dunlap could play on Sunday, the Seahawks listed cornerback Tre Flowers and right tackle Brandon Shell as doubtful to suit up against the Giants.

Still dealing with a high ankle sprain suffered in a win over Arizona in Week 11, Shell hasn't practiced this week and will likely miss his second straight game. Though he struggled as a replacement in last week's win over Philadelphia, Cedric Ogbuehi should receive his second start of the season for Seattle.

Despite playing ever snap against the Eagles on Monday, Flowers came out of the game with a sore hamstring and hasn't been able to practice at all this week. It's just the latest injury for a Seahawks secondary that has been without Shaquill Griffin, Jamal Adams, and Quinton Dunbar for extended periods of time, as all three of those players have missed four games thus far this season.

Assuming Flowers doesn't make a miraculous recovery and plays on Sunday, D.J. Reed could earn his third start in four weeks at the other outside cornerback spot opposite of Griffin. He played well in his last start against the Cardinals, registering a season-high nine tackles while helping hold DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk in check.

Along with Shell and Flowers, running back Travis Homer also has been designated as doubtful on the final injury report and will likely miss a third straight game with a hand/wrist issue.

If there's a slice of good news, though he missed practice on Thursday with a sore foot, the Seahawks listed Dunlap as questionable, increasing his odds of playing against the Giants. Earlier this week, coach Pete Carroll indicated the injury wasn't serious, but it remains unclear whether or not he will be active.

Among other players listed as questionable, running back Carlos Hyde has a new toe injury that forced him out of practice on Thursday, while starting right guard Damien Lewis could be a game-time decision with a hip injury and reserve center Kyle Fuller's status is unclear with a high ankle sprain.

Already likely to be without Shell, losing Lewis would be a significant blow this week against a stout Giants defensive front headlined by Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, and Dalvin Tomlinson. But with Jordan Simmons no longer on the injury report due to a calf issue that led to him missing the past two games, the team does have a quality backup option available if needed.

Hyde being held out would also create a potential depth issue in the backfield, as Alex Collins would have to be promoted to the 53-man roster to be eligible to play on Sunday after already exhausting his two game day promotions. If he isn't brought up, only Chris Carson and rookie DeeJay Dallas would remain as healthy options.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Film Breakdown: How Josh Gordon's Return Helps Seahawks Passing Game

Following reinstatement by the NFL, Josh Gordon will be eligible to play for the Seahawks starting in Week 16. Though he's arriving late in the season, Matty F. Brown believes the talented veteran still could be a valuable asset as a complementary receiving weapon for Russell Wilson.

Matty F. Brown

Rooting for Josh Gordon, Russell Wilson Hopes Reinstatement is 'Testament to His Growth'

Already loaded at receiver, Wilson certainly will enjoy having Gordon's presence back on the field. But in his return to the Seahawks, he's rooting for the troubled receiver to overcome the demons that have haunted him throughout his career for his long-term well-being.

CorbinSmithNFL

Josh Gordon Reinstated, Eligible to Return to Seahawks in Week 16

After months of waiting, Gordon has finally been reinstated by the NFL and will begin undergoing COVID-19 testing immediately, opening the door for him to play in the final two games of the regular season for Seattle.

CorbinSmithNFL

Improved Conditioning, Preparation Aided Seahawks DT Jarran Reed's Development

Looking to bounce back after a poor 2019 campaign, Reed has endured some highs and lows so far this season but through it all, the fifth-year defensive tackle has continued relying on the lessons he learned during his second season in Seattle.

Thomas Hall10

Film Breakdown: Understanding Basics of Seahawks 'Bear' Front

In the past three weeks, Seattle's defense has evolved from a liability into a suddenly formidable unit. What's been the secret? Schematic changes have played a role, including using "bear" fronts more frequently than any time previously in the Pete Carroll era.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks vs. Eagles Week 12 Predictions

Aiming for sole possession of first place in the NFC West, will Russell Wilson and the Seahawks find a way to win their seventh straight against the Eagles on Monday Night Football?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Optimistic Carlos Dunlap Won't Miss Time With Foot Injury

After exiting Monday's win early with a sore foot, Dunlap wouldn't have participated on Wednesday if Seattle had a normal mid-week practice. Still, his injury doesn't sound serious and the organization remains hopeful he won't miss any games.

CorbinSmithNFL

Pete Carroll Extremely Pleased with Seahawks Season-Long Consistency on Special Teams

Despite the lack of attention received up to this point, Seattle's special teams unit has performed far beyond expectations this season and it'll be critical for them to continue producing consistently in the ever-so-important third phase of the game.

Thomas Hall10

Shaquill Griffin: 'Energy is Different' as Seahawks' Secondary Develops Chemistry, Trust

Playing with three out of four projected starters in the secondary for the first time since Week 9, Seattle held Philadelphia to 215 passing yards and 17 points in a dominant effort on the road. The key? For Griffin, it all boils down to chemistry in the defensive backfield.

CorbinSmithNFL

Film Breakdown: Seahawks' Poona Ford Evolving Into One of NFL's Best Defensive Tackles

Already a stout run defender in the trenches, Ford has elevated his game to another level in his third NFL season by becoming a consistently productive interior pass rusher for Seattle, quickly developing into an elite talent at the position.

CorbinSmithNFL