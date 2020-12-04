Seahawks CB Tre Flowers, T Brandon Shell Doubtful to Play vs. Giants

While there's still a chance defensive end Carlos Dunlap could play on Sunday, the Seahawks listed cornerback Tre Flowers and right tackle Brandon Shell as doubtful to suit up against the Giants.

Still dealing with a high ankle sprain suffered in a win over Arizona in Week 11, Shell hasn't practiced this week and will likely miss his second straight game. Though he struggled as a replacement in last week's win over Philadelphia, Cedric Ogbuehi should receive his second start of the season for Seattle.

Despite playing ever snap against the Eagles on Monday, Flowers came out of the game with a sore hamstring and hasn't been able to practice at all this week. It's just the latest injury for a Seahawks secondary that has been without Shaquill Griffin, Jamal Adams, and Quinton Dunbar for extended periods of time, as all three of those players have missed four games thus far this season.

Assuming Flowers doesn't make a miraculous recovery and plays on Sunday, D.J. Reed could earn his third start in four weeks at the other outside cornerback spot opposite of Griffin. He played well in his last start against the Cardinals, registering a season-high nine tackles while helping hold DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk in check.

Along with Shell and Flowers, running back Travis Homer also has been designated as doubtful on the final injury report and will likely miss a third straight game with a hand/wrist issue.

If there's a slice of good news, though he missed practice on Thursday with a sore foot, the Seahawks listed Dunlap as questionable, increasing his odds of playing against the Giants. Earlier this week, coach Pete Carroll indicated the injury wasn't serious, but it remains unclear whether or not he will be active.

Among other players listed as questionable, running back Carlos Hyde has a new toe injury that forced him out of practice on Thursday, while starting right guard Damien Lewis could be a game-time decision with a hip injury and reserve center Kyle Fuller's status is unclear with a high ankle sprain.

Already likely to be without Shell, losing Lewis would be a significant blow this week against a stout Giants defensive front headlined by Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, and Dalvin Tomlinson. But with Jordan Simmons no longer on the injury report due to a calf issue that led to him missing the past two games, the team does have a quality backup option available if needed.

Hyde being held out would also create a potential depth issue in the backfield, as Alex Collins would have to be promoted to the 53-man roster to be eligible to play on Sunday after already exhausting his two game day promotions. If he isn't brought up, only Chris Carson and rookie DeeJay Dallas would remain as healthy options.