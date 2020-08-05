Seahawks Claim Ex-49ers DB D.J. Reed Off Waivers

In a move most certainly be geared towards the future beyond 2020, the Seahawks have added another intriguing young defender to their roster.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Seahawks have been awarded former 49ers defensive back D.J. Reed off waivers. He was waived by San Francisco on Monday with a non-football injury designation after recently tearing a pectoral muscle while working out.

Reed, a 2018 fifth-round pick out of Kansas State, played in 31 games with a pair of starts for the 49ers over the past two seasons. Primarily playing special teams and on sub-packages defensively as a nickel cornerback, he produced 54 tackles, two forced fumbles, and returned a fumble for a touchdown against the Cardinals last year.

Though he wasn't used as a return specialist in 2019, the 5-foot-9, 188-pound Reed also flashed ability on kick returns as a rookie. He finished with 332 return yards on 11 kick returns, including a 90-yard return that came up just short of six points.

Given the severity and timing of his injury, Reed isn't expected to play at all in 2020. But the Seahawks decision to claim him indicates he may be part of their plans down the road as a potential slot cornerback and the team continuing to look for a long term successor to Tyler Lockett on kick returns.

With Reed's addition, Seattle now has 79 players on the active roster, leaving one spot open after rookie defensive tackle Josh Avery went through waivers earlier this week.