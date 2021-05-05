Seahawks Claim LB Nate Evans Off Waivers From Jaguars

Needing more depth, the Seahawks have added their third linebacker in the last five days by claiming Nate Evans off waivers from the Jaguars.

After adding undrafted free agent Jon Rhattigan and German prospect Aaron Donkor, the Seahawks' search for depth at linebacker is far from over. Entering the 2021 NFL Draft with just four linebackers on the roster, and veteran K.J. Wright still a free agent, Seattle has put in the work to lengthen its ranks over the past few days.

That continued today, with the team claiming second-year linebacker Nate Evans off waivers from the Jaguars. Signing with Jacksonville as a UDFA last offseason, Evans spent the entire 2020 season on the practice squad before being cut by the team this past Tuesday.

Hailing from Waggaman, Louisiana, Evans played four years at the University of Central Florida. As a senior in 2019, he recorded a whopping 112 combined tackles - 13 of which came for a loss - with a sack on his way to earning second-team All-AAC honors. The year before that, he was recognized as a first-team All-AAC member after posting 99 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He also recovered one fumble, which he then returned for a 94-yard touchdown against East Carolina.

Playing the majority of his snaps at weakside linebacker in 2019, Pro Football Focus was a fan of his efforts. He earned an overall grade of 74.7, with run defense and pass rush grades of 84.3 and 74.9 respectively in the Knights' 10-3 campaign.

Still awaiting word on what the 10-year veteran Wright will do about his future, the Seahawks now have seven linebackers on their roster with Evans, Rhattigan, and Donkor joining Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks, Cody Barton, and Ben Burr-Kirven. A reunion with Wright would change the makeup of this unit considerably, but for now, players like Evans appear to have a decent shot at competing for - and achieving - a roster spot this summer.