Seahawks Claim QB Danny Etling from Falcons

Ty Gonzalez

If the Seahawks were to lose Russell Wilson for any extended period of time, it would be pretty much game over for them no matter who’s behind him on the depth chart. So the addition of a backup quarterback is ultimately a moot point.

However, the Seahawks have brought in a player who could do more for the team than simply compete against Geno Smith and Anthony Gordon.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks claimed third-year quarterback Danny Etling off of waivers from the Falcons. This move, along with the Seahawks’ acquisition of defensive tackle P.J. Johnson, now appears on the NFL’s official transaction wire and puts Seattle at a full 80-man roster.

Etling was a seventh-round selection out of LSU by the Patriots in the 2018 NFL Draft. In five career preseason games, Etling completed 37 of 69 passes for 371 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while rushing for 235 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts.

What jumps off the page there are the rushing numbers. The 26-year old Etling has solid elusiveness and above-average athleticism for his position - that is, if he remains a quarterback.

While in New England, the Patriots attempted to transition Etling into a wide receiver. Etling never registered a snap as a wideout and returned to his natural position in Atlanta.

The Seahawks likely see Etling as a quarterback first, but the athletic profile is very interesting, so it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility that they entertain a more extended role for him beyond under center if he’s up to the challenge.

For now, consider Etling to be no more than a camp body with an outside shot to beat out Smith and Gordon to be the backup to Wilson. However, it shouldn't come as a surprise if reports trickle out of camp that the Seahawks are experimenting with him at another position. 

