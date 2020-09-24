SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsThe Nest
Search

Seahawks Courting Veteran DT Damon Harrison

CorbinSmithNFL

After months of speculated interest, the Seahawks will finally meet with free agent defensive tackle Damon Harrison.

According to Adam Schefter, Harrison will head to Seattle as the first of what could be multiple visits. Green Bay, Cincinnati, and Chicago also reportedly have interest in the former All-Pro.

The Seahawks opened the 2020 season with two solid starters at defensive tackle in Jarran Reed and Poona Ford. But Bryan Mone, a second-year player out of Michigan, was the only other defender at the position with any prior NFL game experience, creating major question marks about depth.

However, through two weeks, Seattle has been surprisingly stout in the middle, with Mone and Anthony Rush playing well in last Sunday's win over New England. They combined to produce three tackles and two quarterback pressures, helping the Seahawks hold the Patriots to less than 70 rushing yards.

Still, with Jarran Reed now dealing with a back injury and missing Wednesday's practice, Seattle could use veteran reinforcements and Harrison would be an outstanding early season pickup. As I reported on multiple occasions, the organization has had him on the radar for some time and he's simply been weighing his options.

Formerly undrafted out of William Penn, the 350-pound Harrison has started 111 games in eight NFL seasons. Known for his run stuffing prowess, "Snacks" has amassed 485 tackles, 11.0 sacks, and 37 tackles during that span. His best season came in 2016 with the Giants, when he registered a career-high 86 tackles and garnered First-Team All-Pro honors.

Last season, Harrison endured a down season by his standards with the Lions, producing 49 tackles and a pair of sacks. Disinterested in playing another down for the team, he was released in February.

But after contemplating his football future and considering retirement, the 32-year old Harrison clearly wants to play. If the two sides can agree to financial terms and he's able to pass a physical, this would seem like a great fit for the Seahawks, who could use another steady veteran in the middle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

With Marquise Blair Sidelined, Seahawks Hoping Ugo Amadi Provides Consistency at Nickel

After Marquise Blair injured his ACL against the Patriots, Ugo Amadi stepped in off the bench and posted one of the best performances of his young career. Moving forward, the Seahawks are hopeful he'll build off that performance as the season progresses.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks Form New Legion, Vanquish Superhero Cam Newton in Epic Prime Time Battle

Everyone loves superheroes and with every good superhero comes a mighty super villain to test him or her in battle after battle. As always, the Seahawks and Patriots latest matchup lived up to its billing as an epic with numerous stars with rare skills pitted against one another.

Nick Lee

by

$ascotch

Seahawks Revamped Offensive Line Earns Praise for Protecting Russell Wilson

With three new starters breaking into the lineup and no preseason games to receive reps against another team in August, nobody knew what to expect from Seattle's offensive line when the season opened. So far, the group looks much improved from a year ago.

CorbinSmithNFL

Motion, Analytics, and Other Ways Brian Schottenheimer's Seahawks Attack Pre-Snap

Tight end Greg Olsen's Week 1 touchdown against the Falcons was the perfect illustration of the pre-snap methods Schottenheimer employs to help Russell Wilson. In a video, analyst Matty F. Brown explains how Olsen caught his touchdown while discussing before-the-play motion versus intelligent alignment.

Matty F. Brown

Pair of Young Defensive Tackles Provides Boost for Seahawks' Front Line

Going into the season, Seattle's lack of experience behind starters Jarran Reed and Poona Ford at defensive tackle stood out as a major red flag. But in Week 2, a pair of young reserves emerged as capable contributors to help shut down New England's talented rushing attack.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Kylee

Patience Required with Seahawks New-Look Secondary

Yes, Seattle has given up over 800 passing yards in two weeks. Yes, opposing quarterbacks have shredded the secondary with minimal pressure from the front line. But it is far too early to be pushing the panic button.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Place Ailing WR Phillip Dorsett on Injured Reserve

Dealing with a foot issue that has bothered him for quite some time, the Seahawks decided to shut Dorsett down for three weeks minimum with hopes he will be fully healthy for the second half of the 2020 season.

CorbinSmithNFL

Hawk’s Eye View Week 2: The NFL is a Passing League and Seahawks Have Given Into Trend

In large part due to the rise of analytics in football, NFL teams are slinging the pigskin around the field more than ever before. While Seattle still wants to run the ball, with an elite quarterback in Russell Wilson, they're finally keeping up with the Joneses.

aryannaprasad

Seahawks Fear Bruce Irvin Suffered Torn ACL

As if Seattle's pass rush wasn't already a major concern, if Irvin is out for the rest of the year, the issue will only be magnified just two weeks into the season.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

The Tez

Closing Thoughts: DK Metcalf Takes Next Step Towards Elite Status in Seahawks Week 2 Win

Stepping up to the challenge against the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Metcalf got the best of Stephon Gilmore in front of a nationally-televised audience, showing he's arrived as one of the NFL's toughest receivers to cover.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Kylee