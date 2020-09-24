Seahawks Courting Veteran DT Damon Harrison

After months of speculated interest, the Seahawks will finally meet with free agent defensive tackle Damon Harrison.

According to Adam Schefter, Harrison will head to Seattle as the first of what could be multiple visits. Green Bay, Cincinnati, and Chicago also reportedly have interest in the former All-Pro.

The Seahawks opened the 2020 season with two solid starters at defensive tackle in Jarran Reed and Poona Ford. But Bryan Mone, a second-year player out of Michigan, was the only other defender at the position with any prior NFL game experience, creating major question marks about depth.

However, through two weeks, Seattle has been surprisingly stout in the middle, with Mone and Anthony Rush playing well in last Sunday's win over New England. They combined to produce three tackles and two quarterback pressures, helping the Seahawks hold the Patriots to less than 70 rushing yards.

Still, with Jarran Reed now dealing with a back injury and missing Wednesday's practice, Seattle could use veteran reinforcements and Harrison would be an outstanding early season pickup. As I reported on multiple occasions, the organization has had him on the radar for some time and he's simply been weighing his options.

Formerly undrafted out of William Penn, the 350-pound Harrison has started 111 games in eight NFL seasons. Known for his run stuffing prowess, "Snacks" has amassed 485 tackles, 11.0 sacks, and 37 tackles during that span. His best season came in 2016 with the Giants, when he registered a career-high 86 tackles and garnered First-Team All-Pro honors.

Last season, Harrison endured a down season by his standards with the Lions, producing 49 tackles and a pair of sacks. Disinterested in playing another down for the team, he was released in February.

But after contemplating his football future and considering retirement, the 32-year old Harrison clearly wants to play. If the two sides can agree to financial terms and he's able to pass a physical, this would seem like a great fit for the Seahawks, who could use another steady veteran in the middle.