Seahawks DB Marquise Blair Making Smooth Recovery From ACL Tear

After his season ended in Week 2, Blair has maintained a positive attitude and looks to be making outstanding progress in his return from torn ACL, opening the door for him to return to action at some point during Seattle's offseason program.

Over the past six weeks, the Seahawks have been able to figure things out defensively, executing a historic turnaround while going 5-1 to clinch an NFC West title.

But prior to that point, Seattle found itself on pace to shatter an unfavorable record for the most passing yards surrendered in a single season in NFL history and had allowed nearly 30 points per game. At the center of those issues, the team dealt with numerous injuries, as safety Jamal Adams, cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar, and rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks missed multiple games apiece.

In addition, in a Week 2 win over the Patriots, veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin and second-year defensive back Marquise Blair suffered torn ACLs, promptly ending their respective seasons. Their losses proved to be critical blows early in the season after both players enjoyed strong training camps.

While Irvin will be an unrestricted free agent and it is unclear whether or not the Seahawks will re-sign him in the offseason, Blair remains very much a part of the team's future plans. Per coach Pete Carroll, he hasn't had any hiccups thus far in his recovery from reconstructive knee surgery and looks to be on track to return to the field at some point during offseason activities.

"His spirits are good, he's working really hard, he's doing great on his recovery," Carroll said in his Wednesday press conference. "There's not going to be any problems with him getting back, as far as everything I've heard. The thing I like about it is his spirit is really positive and upbeat about returning, so he's working real hard at it."

Drafted out of Utah in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Blair appeared in 14 games as a rookie, producing 32 tackles, two forced fumbles, and a pass defensed. He primarily played special teams, though he did earn three starts replacing starting safeties Bradley McDougald and Tedric Thompson.

Blair looked to be in line for increased playing time before Seattle dealt two first-round picks to the New York Jets for Jamal Adams in late July. But even after making that move, Carroll still had plans for getting the hard-hitting defender onto the field and made the decision to slide him inside to slot cornerback to compete against Ugo Amadi.

Quickly acclimating to his new position, Blair wound up becoming one of the stars of the Seahawks abbreviated training camp. He intercepted multiple passes during the team's trio of mock scrimmages and consistently made big plays at each practice session, eventually earning the starting nod over Amadi.

Unfortunately, his season came to an abrupt end in the second quarter against New England when teammate K.J. Wright inadvertently hit his helmet against Blair's leg while finishing a tackle, causing his knee to buckle. He had to be helped off the field and immediately was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Placed on injured reserve a few days later, Blair's sophomore season ended with eight tackles and a forced fumble on special teams in two games.

While Amadi has played well in his absence, assuming Blair doesn't have any setbacks and continues to progress well in his rehab, he should be positioned to compete once again for a starting role on the Seahawks defense working out of the slot in 2021.