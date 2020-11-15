Film Breakdown: Seahawks DC Ken Norton Jr. Outcoached in Buffalo

The Seahawks heavy defeat to the Bills raised a lot of questions, yet one overarching conclusion was clear: they got outcoached in all three phases of the game. Most of the attention was rightly directed towards defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. The defense is on pace to allow the most passing yards in NFL history by nearly 1,000, and it stinks. Let’s look at the coaching battle won by Buffalo.

An ominous indicator early in the game was the Bills starting with a 60-yard kickoff return. On this 2nd and 4, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll called a beautiful play action beater. With the Seahawks in their Falcon (Nickel 9-3-0-3-9) defense, The 11 personnel, y-off, under center Buffalo attacked the conflict of Bobby Wagner.

Wagner saw the run action and was held by his A-Gap run fit assignment. Josh Allen, after executing the waggle play-fake, enjoyed a crossing route to Stefon Diggs over the middle. Wagner was forced to ROBOT this route after reading the play-fake and run with it to the roomier field side. Seattle had their safety and other hook defender, Jamal Adams, rotated down to the Y and the boundary. It’s part of their Cover 3 Buzz Falcon front (9-3-0-3-9 nickel) rules, which include aligning the WILL to the boundary in 2020.

Wagner’s task was taken from difficult to impossible because his help outside, the buzz-to-flat underneath zone, had disappeared. Nickel corner D.J. Reed correctly ran with the wheel route from the No. 2 receiver - post-wheel is another beater. With Reed run off, the end result was Diggs catching the pass and beating Wagner to the sideline for 20 yards.

While that play is a straight beater for the bear-esque defenses, Norton is fighting fires caused by execution and talent issues. A motif to his defense is one step forward, four steps back.

It’s clear Norton lacks faith in Seattle’s ability to get reliable pressure with just four, demonstrated by the heavy blitzing.

Norton’s usage of a wide variety of sub-package fronts also emphasizes his doubts regarding the defensive line. Against Buffalo, we saw a “Joker” 3-3-5 package that used one of Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, or Jordyn Brooks as the fourth pass rusher. Essentially, Norton would rather have a linebacker rushing than a fourth defensive lineman.

Norton has been calling plays terrified of his cornerback group. That’s more than understandable. This has likely led to the higher blitzing, but also more off coverage and some different, more protective coverage looks.

What is unacceptable is that cornerback Quinton Dunbar was allowed to suit up against the Bills. Yes, Dunbar is in a contract year. The corner is looking to earn his money and no one can doubt his toughness. At a certain point, a coaching staff must intervene and protect their players. There is a duty of care. In the NFL, the Seahawks had veteran options to fill in for Dunbar, suffering from a chronic knee injury that he manages week-by-week.

Seattle would not have been worse without this version of Dunbar. The corner struggled to run throughout the game, gave up a big cushion, and got absolutely toasted. He was the clearly hurt mismatch and yet still the Seattle coaching staff kept him on the field.

The result of Norton hiding or removing the defensive problems is then that other issues arise. The defense has become an uncontrollable monster. There is no identity. It was telling that, according to Matt Bowen, the Seahawks didn’t place in the top five highest 2020 percentage for Cover 1, Cover 2, Cover 3, Cover 4, 2 Man, Cover 0, or highest blitz rate (5 or more rushers).

In the Arizona game, Seattle got stuck in coverage and fronts that were geared towards stopping the pass - with the Cardinals only needing a field goal. They also got overly predictable with their rush three looks. Then, at the end of the game, the Seahawks went back to their stock Cover 3 stuff but had the corners too far off. It’s like Norton is working his way down his call sheet sections. He will call a series of zone pressure, then a series of man pressure, then a series of Cover 1, Cover 3, etc. Just like this ‘stuck’ feature of the Arizona game, Seattle got exposed by Buffalo also. Maddening.

The above plays happened in this sequence: Clip 1 - sack, Clip 2 - false start, , Clip 3 - The Seahawks continued to put safeties in obvious one-on-one match-ups with Stefon Diggs or Cole Beasley, not suitably changing up or adding constraints. Two plays later, their continued brashness in chancing their luck was exposed in hideous fashion.

Seattle showed blatant Cover 0 (no coverage help, full blitz, man defense) throughout the pre-snap process. The hobbled Dunbar aligned at the sticks. Buffalo, as would be expected on 3rd and 16 versus this look, called a jailbreak screen that went for 33 yards. Gross.

Pete Carroll - this is still his defensive scheme by the way - took responsibility for the call after the game. Second-guessing play calling is an all-too-easy exercise with the benefit of hindsight. Focusing on criticizing the sequencing remains valid. As Carroll revealed after the defeat in Arizona, “Kenny calls the game for the most part and then I’ll add in stuff as we’re going.”

Seattle’s defense needs to get back to their roots of Cover 3, rush 4. That’s what the front office rostered these players for. They must re-establish this identity, and then get into some sub-package stuff on designed downs and distances. In trying to throw crap at a wall and see what sticks, the Seahawks have reached a dangerous cycle where they have lost sight of who they are.

The lack of "feel" Norton has for games and his tendency to go to the well one too many times is the biggest concern surrounding his play calling. His inability to sprinkle and stay ahead of an opposing offensive coordinator remains apparent. The defense has some nice ideas schemed up by the coaching staff for stopping powerful NFC West opponents. The play calling and execution hasn’t been right, however.