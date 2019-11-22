Seahawk Maven
Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney ‘Off Campus,’ Game Time Decision vs. Eagles

Corbin Smith

After missing all three of the Seahawks practices this week with a hip injury, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will travel separately to Philadelphia and will be a game-time decision to play against the Eagles on Sunday.

“He’s questionable at this point with a sore hip and he had a little off campus treatment today,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday. “So, we’ll see how he is on game day.”

Though Carroll didn’t offer specifics, he indicated Clowney originally tweaked his hip during a 27-24 win over the 49ers. Despite playing at less than 100 percent, the former No. 1 overall pick dominated in the contest, finishing with five tackles, five quarterback hits, a sack, and a fumble returned for a touchdown.

Even after a week off, the Seahawks have been playing it cautiously with their star pass rusher this week, opting to send Clowney elsewhere for treatment.

Clowney is expected to work out before the game and a decision about his playing status will be made at that time. If he’s unable to go, rookie defensive end L.J. Collier could see his most extensive workload since being picked in the first round in April’s NFL draft.

“He had a good week again,” Carroll commented when asked about Collier. “Really looking forward to seeing him play some and like we’ve said, we’ve just gotta get him out there. We’ll see if this is the week to do that.”

In other injury news, Carroll created his own injury designation for tight end Luke Willson, calling him “probable/doubtful” to play against the Eagles. The veteran suffered a hamstring strain against the 49ers and originally, the Seahawks anticipated he’d miss at least one game recovering.

However, Carroll called him a quick healer earlier in the week and despite not practicing at all over the past three days, he’s not ready to rule Willson out for Sunday.

“I can’t go with the doubtful thing in my mind. We gotta say something, so we’re calling him probable/doubtful on my list and we’ll see what happens.”

Assuming Willson isn’t quite ready to play, Seattle promoted Tyrone Swoopes from the practice squad on Thursday. The converted former Texas quarterback likely will serve a backup role behind Jacob Hollister and pseudo tight end George Fant in Philadelphia.

