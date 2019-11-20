Seahawkmaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Film Breakdown: Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney Wrecks 49ers in Prime Time

Corbin Smith

Coaches, analysts, and fans alike throw around the term “unblockable” far too frequently these days. But if there’s a player who proved himself worthy of such classification, Jadeveon Clowney’s one-man assault on Monday Night Football last week fits the bill.

Constantly in the backfield, the Seahawks star defensive end tortured the 49ers offensive line all evening long, finishing with five tackles, five quarterback hits, a sack, and a fumble returned for a touchdown during a 27-24 victory at Levis Stadium. And those statistics only paint a partial picture of how dominant Clowney was.

Even when he wasn’t making tackles himself, Clowney single-handedly destroyed San Francisco’s game plan, making life easier for his teammates and leading to several additional hits and sacks on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Seattle envisioned Clowney becoming this kind of a disruptive force when the team acquired him via trade from Houston on August 31 for a third-round pick and reserve linebackers Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo. It took time for him to learn the system and find his groove, but he looks mighty comfortable now with six games left to play.

“He had so many impact plays. Such a significant role in the night,” coach Pete Carroll reflected on Monday. “I think he affected the guys around him, most obviously, in terms of our pass rush, pressure on the QB, and just the activity. This was his best game. It’s looked like he should have numbers and stuff like that in what we’ve seen.”

Looking back at Monday’s win, what made Clowney’s outing such a special one? Check out my latest film breakdown as I revisit him turning in a performance for the ages against the 49ers as both a pass rusher and run defender.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Don’t Forget Seahawks Other Rising Cornerback

Corbin Smith
1 2

Shaquill Griffin has played like a Pro Bowler and deserves plenty of acclaim for his breakout third season. But he hasn’t been the only promising young cornerback to show dramatic improvements for Seattle this season.

Pete Carroll, Seahawks 'Anxious' to Find Increased Role for DB Ugo Amadi

Corbin Smith
3 2

The versatile rookie hasn’t played a defensive snap since Week 2, but his time may be coming in Seattle’s secondary.

Corbin Smith

Hmm... I'm sorry, but I can't buy any of these arguments. Clowney was utterly dominant against the…

3 0

Malik Turner Capitalizing on Chances with Seahawks

Corbin Smith
1

Even with minimal opportunities to contribute offensively, Turner continues to come through for Seattle and could have a bright future with the organization.

Seahawks GM John Schneider 'Ain’t Never Had a (Fri)End Like' Jadeveon Clowney

Nick Lee
1 0

Seattle has had several really good defensive ends under Schneider's watch, but none have boasted the magical traits Clowney brings to the table.

Seahawks Waive CB Jamar Taylor, Activate TE Ed Dickson

Corbin Smith
1

Seattle has a host of options to consider replacing Taylor at nickel cornerback, while Dickson’s return should bolster an injury-ravaged tight end group.

Seahawks LB Mychal Kendricks’ Sentencing Hearing Postponed Again

Corbin Smith
1 1

Seattle should have its starting strongside linebacker available throughout the entirety of the 2019 season, including potentially the Super Bowl if the team makes it that far.

Corbin Smith

This doesn't mean they were going to sign him, but an example of a team that planned to look at…

1 0

Locked On Seahawks (11/19/19) - Who Will Ed Dickson Replace on 53-Man Roster?

Corbin Smith
0

Seattle could use tight end depth with Luke Willson ailing, but a player will have to be cut to create roster space for Dickson.

Corbin Smith

Seattle liked Colbert, but he was on the practice squad and could be swept up by any other team.

0