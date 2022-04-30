Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Seahawks Double Dip in Tackle Class, Select Washington State's Abraham Lucas With Pick No. 72

The Seahawks have doubled up on offensive tackle prospects, this time taking Abraham Lucas out of Washington State with pick No. 72 in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

With their fourth of eight scheduled picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Seahawks have double dipped into this year's class of offensive tackles. Joining first-round pick Charles Cross in Seattle is Washington State tackle Abraham Lucas, taken in the third round at pick No. 72.

Hailing from Everett, Washington, Lucas was a four-year starter for the Cougars and allowed just 4.0 sacks and 30 pressures in 1,446 pass blocking snaps during his final three seasons. None of those sacks came in 2021, and he only allowed nine pressures in total. After making second-team All-Pac-12 in each of his first three years, he finally earned first-team honors as a redshirt senior.

Interestingly, Lucas played in an Air Raid offense under Mike Leach during his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons. Leach then departed Washington State in 2020 to take the head coaching job at Mississippi State, where Cross served as Leach's starting left tackle.

Lucas was predominantly a right tackle in college and is expected to slot there in Seattle. He measures in at 6-foot-63/8, 315 pounds with 337/8-inch arms and tested off the charts at the combine, running a 4.92-seconds 40-yard dash time with a 7.25-seconds three-cone drill and a 4.4-seconds 20-yard shuttle. 

For the third time on Friday night, quarterbacks Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder were available at the Seahawks' selection. Ridder instead went to the Falcons two picks later at No. 74, while Willis remains on the board at the time of this writing. 

Seattle is currently slated to be done for the night, with its next pick scheduled at No. 109 in the fourth round. However, a trade back into the third round is certainly possible. 

