Seahawks DT Bryan Mone Inactive vs. Titans

Despite being limited at practice all week, Mone won't be available against Derrick Henry and a talented Tennessee offense. The team will have guard Damien Lewis and cornerback D.J. Reed, who were listed as questionable on Friday.

Coming off the best performance of his NFL career, the Seahawks will be missing a key piece of their defensive line against Derrick Henry and the Titans on Sunday.

After suffering an elbow injury in last weekend's season-opening win in Indianapolis, defensive tackle Bryan Mone will not be active for Seattle despite being a limited participant in practice all week and receiving a questionable designation on Friday. Veteran Robert Nkemdiche was elevated from the practice squad as a replacement and will play in his first NFL game since November 2019.

Helping thwart a quality Colts' rushing attack last Sunday, Mone registered five tackles, a quarterback hit, and three pressures, contributing both as a run defender and a pass rusher from the interior. His presence will be missed dealing with a physical Titans offense that will look to feed Henry early and often.

Away from Mone, the Seahawks will be without running back Rashaad Penny (calf) and receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion). Both players suffered their injuries during the opener and were listed as doubtful to play on Friday's final injury report and did not practice all week.

Without Penny available, Alex Collins will be active after not dressing last weekend and should be in line for playing time behind starter Chris Carson. Seattle will also have DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer available as third-down change of pace options in the backfield.

Though Eskridge won't play after taking a shot to the helmet on a jet sweep last weekend, the Seahawks will have Penny Hart, who cleared concussion protocols earlier this week and was a full participant in all three practices. The third-year receiver out of Georgia State as well as Freddie Swain will be the only two active receivers behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Closing out Seattle's inactives, rookie tackle Stone Forsythe, quarterback Jake Luton, and cornerback John Reid won't dress as healthy scratches.

In positive injury news, the Seahawks will have starting left guard Damien Lewis in the starting lineup after he missed practice on Thursday and Friday with a groin injury. Cornerback D.J. Reed, who was on the injury report with foot and calf injuries this week, will also start opposite of Tre Flowers.

On the other sideline, Tennessee received unexpected bad news during pregame when starting right tackle Taylor Lewan tweaked an injury in warmups. He limped gingerly to the locker room and was a last-minute addition to the team's inactive list. Kendall Lamm will likely step into the lineup in his place.