Seahawks Elevate Anthony Rush, Add Defensive Line Depth for Run-Heavy Patriots

Seeking extra depth for their interior defensive line against Cam Newton and a run-oriented Patriots offense, the Seahawks promoted defensive tackle Anthony Rush from their 16-player practice squad. Due to new league rules, the team won't have to make any corresponding moves to the 53-man roster.

Originally signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of UAB, Rush spent training camp as rookie with the Raiders in 2019 before returning to the Eagles as a waiver claim. He appeared in nine games and played 149 snaps as a rookie, producing nine tackles and two tackles for loss.

At 350 pounds, Rush offers excellent size and surprising athleticism to go with it. He broke into the league with plenty of technique-related question marks, but he can be very disruptive in the trenches and has shown himself capable of creating plays in the backfield occasionally.

The Seahawks were able to get a firsthand look at Rush twice last season, as he dressed and played in both of the Eagles matchups against them. In their Week 12 contest in Philadelphia, he brought down Rashaad Penny in the backfield for a three-yard loss and finished with a pair of tackles. He didn't record any stats in their Wild Card rematch in January.

Entering the regular season, Seattle kept just three defensive tackles on the roster, with Jarran Reed and Poona Ford as the starters and only Bryan Mone behind them in a reserve role. L.J. Collier and Rasheem Green both reduced inside for several snaps against Atlanta, but with Green likely out this week with a stinger, extra depth will be necessary to slow down Newton and New England's stable of running backs.