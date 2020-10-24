SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Seahawks Elevate Veteran LB Ray-Ray Armstrong From Practice Squad to Face Cardinals

CorbinSmithNFL

Adding extra special teams and linebacker depth for Sunday's upcoming Week 7 matchup against the Cardinals, the Seahawks have elevated veteran linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong from the practice squad.

Seattle signed Armstrong, along with linebacker Mychal Kendricks, to the practice roster earlier this week. Per a new league rule for this season, teams have the ability to promote up to two players for game day each week without having to make a corresponding roster move.

Armstrong, 29, has been well-traveled since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Miami in 2013. After starting his career with the Rams, he's bounced around with seven teams in seven seasons, most recently playing in six games for the Saints and Cowboys last season.

For most of his career, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Armstrong has been a core special teams player and has just three seasons with 200 or more defensive snaps. His best season came with the 49ers and Giants in 2017, as he produced a career-best 64 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles in 15 games.

Over seven NFL seasons, Armstrong has appeared in 84 games with 12 starts, producing 156 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and three interceptions.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

In Supporting Seahawks Pursuit of Antonio Brown, Russell Wilson Sends Wrong Message

As one of the NFL's top superstars, Wilson had an opportunity to make a statement on Thursday when pressed about the possibility of Antonio Brown joining Seattle. While he shouldn't be criticized for seeing the best in people, he missed the mark by downplaying the severity of his "mistakes."

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawk Maven Saturday Spotlight featuring Ben Arthur

Reporter Ben Arthur of the Seattle PI chats with Hannah Hoover about the Seahawks strong offensive line play, how Russell Wilson continues to find ways to win despite a questionable defense, why Arizona will be the toughest test Seattle has faced to this point, and more in an exclusive interview.

Hannah Hoover

Film Study: 'Zebra' Technique Plays to Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin's Biggest Strengths

Matty F. Brown explains the Seahawks' "Zebra" 1/3 Technique through the plays of Shaquill Griffin. The fourth-year corner's greatest strength is his ability to play in pure deep 1/3 zones.

Matty F. Brown

Jamal Adams Won't Play vs. Cardinals, Jordyn Brooks Set to Return for Seahawks

Seattle won't have the services of its star strong safety for a third straight game, but the team will have reinforcements coming on defense, including Brooks coming back from a knee sprain.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Fantasy Corner: Chris Carson Primed for Big Game in Week 7

The Seahawks return from their bye week and face a tough task as they head down to Arizona. Heading into a pivotal prime time game, one of Seattle's stars is uniquely set up to dominate this game in an unexpected way.

Colby Patnode

Enemy Confidential: Seahawks Gearing Up for 'Red Hot' Cardinals in NFC West Opener

Arizona hasn't been to the playoffs since 2015 and has been in the NFC West cellar for the past two years. But with Kyler Murray running a high-powered offense and Buddha Baker leading a much-improved defense, Kliff Kingsbury's team is in the hunt for a division title.

CorbinSmithNFL

Don't Expect Fans at Any Seahawks Home Game This Season

While several NFL teams have started to allow fans to return to games in recent weeks, the Seahawks won't be joining them for their fourth home game. With COVID-19 cases spiking across the country, fans will likely be kept away from CenturyLink Field for the entirety for the regular season.

Nick Lee

Hawks Eye View Week 7: While COVID-19 Caused Abrupt Byes, Seahawks Coasted Through Most Productive One Yet

As a result of COVID-19 outbreaks in New England and Tennessee, Denver and Pittsburgh were forced to take early bye weeks in a season where flexibility has been of the utmost importance. Luckily for the Seahawks, they didn't have to worry about such an inconvenience.

aryannaprasad

Ken Norton Jr., Seahawks Believe Stephen Sullivan Can Develop Into Quality Edge Rusher

After being selected by the Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Sullivan was expected to continue improving his craft as a future offensive weapon. But less than two months into the regular season, the former LSU product is now taking practice reps on the defensive side of the football.

Thomas Hall10

by

QuisCustodes

Jordan Simmons Finds Niche as Invaluable Swing Guard for Seahawks

Both of Seattle's starting guards - Damien Lewis and Mike Iupati - have missed significant action with minor injuries in the first five weeks. But a much-improved offensive line hasn't missed a beat thanks to the stellar play of Simmons, who has filled in admirably after several years of injuries.

CorbinSmithNFL