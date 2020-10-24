Seahawks Elevate Veteran LB Ray-Ray Armstrong From Practice Squad to Face Cardinals

Adding extra special teams and linebacker depth for Sunday's upcoming Week 7 matchup against the Cardinals, the Seahawks have elevated veteran linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong from the practice squad.

Seattle signed Armstrong, along with linebacker Mychal Kendricks, to the practice roster earlier this week. Per a new league rule for this season, teams have the ability to promote up to two players for game day each week without having to make a corresponding roster move.

Armstrong, 29, has been well-traveled since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Miami in 2013. After starting his career with the Rams, he's bounced around with seven teams in seven seasons, most recently playing in six games for the Saints and Cowboys last season.

For most of his career, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Armstrong has been a core special teams player and has just three seasons with 200 or more defensive snaps. His best season came with the 49ers and Giants in 2017, as he produced a career-best 64 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles in 15 games.

Over seven NFL seasons, Armstrong has appeared in 84 games with 12 starts, producing 156 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and three interceptions.