SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGame DayGM ReportNewsPodcasts
Search

Seahawks Eyeing Reunion with Veteran WR Paul Richardson

CorbinSmithNFL

The Seahawks look poised to re-sign a former receiver, though it isn't the one everyone has anticipated during the early stages of training camp.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Seattle has brought veteran receiver Paul Richardson to the team facility for initial COVID-19 testing. If he passes three tests in four days, he will then be allowed to have a physical examination and sign a contract later in the week if offered.

The Seahawks interest in bringing back Richardson may stem from the litany of injuries that have hit the team at the receiver spot. Phillip Dorsett is battling a sore foot, John Ursua didn't participate in Wednesday's mock game with a leg issue, and Cody Thompson remains out with an undisclosed injury.

Richardson, 28, began his career with the Seahawks as a second-round pick out of Colorado in 2014. He battled several injuries early in his career, including tearing his ACL during a playoff win over the Panthers as a rookie, and played in just one game the following year.

But after an underwhelming 2016 season, Richardson finally broke out for Seattle in his fourth season, finishing with career-highs in receptions (44), receiving yards (703), and touchdowns (six). He also played well in the playoffs, making a spectacular touchdown grab in a Wild Card round win over Detroit.

Coming off his best NFL season, Richardson was coveted in free agency and signed a multi-year deal with the Washington Football Team worth $40 million over five years.

Unfortunately, his past durability issues cam back to bite him throughout his two years in the nation's capital. Richardson played in just 17 total games during that span, producing 48 receptions for 507 yards and four touchdowns, before being released earlier this offseason.

Throughout the offseason, Seattle has been linked back to receiver Josh Gordon, who is serving an indefinite suspension and awaiting potential reinstatement from the league. With the season closely approaching, the organization may not feel they can wait longer if seeking extra reinforcements at the position.

Still relatively young, Richardson possesses excellent speed and really hit it off with quarterback Russell Wilson in his final season with the team. Given his injury history, there's no guarantee he would make the final roster. But if healthy, signing him now would give him a chance to get his wheels under him and compete for the No. 4 receiver role.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Does Budda Baker's Extension Mean for Seahawks, Jamal Adams?

Though it wasn't by much, Baker reset the safety market with a new extension to stay with the Cardinals through 2024. What does his deal mean for the Seahawks and Adams down the road?

Nick Lee

by

BruceN

Seattle Seahawks 2020 Season Preview

Though they made the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years, the Seahawks failed to get back to the NFC title game for a fifth straight year. Will a series of aggressive moves, including trading for Jamal Adams, help Russell Wilson and company get back to the Super Bowl?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Matthisao

Revitalized by New Surroundings, Greg Olsen Excited About Seahawks' Tight End Room

Learning a new offensive scheme and developing chemistry with a new quarterback, Olsen admitted he's faced a bit of a learning curve in Seattle. But in a culture built around fun and competition, he's having a blast getting acclimated with his new team and a talented, deep tight end group.

CorbinSmithNFL

Brian Schottenheimer, Seahawks Challenging DK Metcalf to Emerge as Leader in Second Season

As a rookie, Metcalf stood out with his incredible performance on the field. Now entering his second season, the Seahawks will need him to do more than just catch footballs, as he must also become more of a vocal leader on offense.

Thomas Hall10

Who is ready to see Diggs and Adams together in game action?

https://sports.mynorthwest.com/1150507/how-exciting-is-a-seahawks-safety-tandem-of-diggs-and-adams/

CorbinSmithNFL

On Top of the Details, John Ursua Has Been 'Extremely Impressive' for Seahawks

After appearing in just three regular season games and recording a single reception as a rookie, Ursua feels far more comfortable with Seattle's system in year No. 2 and has emerged as potential breakout candidate in his second NFL training camp.

CorbinSmithNFL

5 Observations from Seahawks 11th Training Camp Practice

Hitting the practice field once again in preparation for Wednesday's second mock scrimmage game, Tyler Lockett and the offense bounced back from a tough Monday outing to dominate a situation-heavy session at the VMAC.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Hopeful P.J. Johnson Can Bolster Defensive Line Rotation

Seeking depth at defensive tackle, the Seahawks opted to bypass more notable veteran free agents at the position to instead sign Johnson, who has been a pleasant surprise in his first week with the team.

CorbinSmithNFL

Cherishing Mentor Role, Bruce Irvin Encouraged by Seahawks' Young Stable of Pass Rushers

Entering his second stint with the Seahawks, Irvin has shifted into "OG" status as a seasoned veteran. As Red Bryant and Chris Clemons did for him at the start of his career, he's enjoying mentoring young rushers such as Alton Robinson and Shaquem Griffin.

CorbinSmithNFL

Kemah Siverand releases statement weeks after release from Seahawks

https://twitter.com/TheKSiverand/status/1298038488068235264

CorbinSmithNFL