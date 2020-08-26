Seahawks Eyeing Reunion with Veteran WR Paul Richardson

The Seahawks look poised to re-sign a former receiver, though it isn't the one everyone has anticipated during the early stages of training camp.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Seattle has brought veteran receiver Paul Richardson to the team facility for initial COVID-19 testing. If he passes three tests in four days, he will then be allowed to have a physical examination and sign a contract later in the week if offered.

The Seahawks interest in bringing back Richardson may stem from the litany of injuries that have hit the team at the receiver spot. Phillip Dorsett is battling a sore foot, John Ursua didn't participate in Wednesday's mock game with a leg issue, and Cody Thompson remains out with an undisclosed injury.

Richardson, 28, began his career with the Seahawks as a second-round pick out of Colorado in 2014. He battled several injuries early in his career, including tearing his ACL during a playoff win over the Panthers as a rookie, and played in just one game the following year.

But after an underwhelming 2016 season, Richardson finally broke out for Seattle in his fourth season, finishing with career-highs in receptions (44), receiving yards (703), and touchdowns (six). He also played well in the playoffs, making a spectacular touchdown grab in a Wild Card round win over Detroit.

Coming off his best NFL season, Richardson was coveted in free agency and signed a multi-year deal with the Washington Football Team worth $40 million over five years.

Unfortunately, his past durability issues cam back to bite him throughout his two years in the nation's capital. Richardson played in just 17 total games during that span, producing 48 receptions for 507 yards and four touchdowns, before being released earlier this offseason.

Throughout the offseason, Seattle has been linked back to receiver Josh Gordon, who is serving an indefinite suspension and awaiting potential reinstatement from the league. With the season closely approaching, the organization may not feel they can wait longer if seeking extra reinforcements at the position.

Still relatively young, Richardson possesses excellent speed and really hit it off with quarterback Russell Wilson in his final season with the team. Given his injury history, there's no guarantee he would make the final roster. But if healthy, signing him now would give him a chance to get his wheels under him and compete for the No. 4 receiver role.