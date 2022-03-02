Seahawks Have Fielded Calls On Russell Wilson, 'Not Shopping the Quarterback'

With rumors still circulating about Wilson's future in Seattle, Pete Carroll and John Schneider admitted the team has listened to calls about his availability out of principle. But they aren't doing so with the intention of moving the star signal caller.

INDIANAPOLIS - Always compete. That's been the mantra Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have lived and sworn by during their 12 years with the organization.

While the idea of competition often lends itself best to positional battles in practices and even games. But that mindset instilled by Seattle's brain trust goes beyond what happens on the field and is incorporated in every step of the operation, including the continuous process of roster construction through free agency, the draft, and the trade market.

Speaking with reporters during the annual 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, adhering to the same philosophy, Carroll made sure to drop a friendly reminder that the organization takes calls on every and any player. This includes Russell Wilson, even if Schneider truly isn't interested in striking up a conversation about dealing the star quarterback.

"The facts are that if you're competing, you've gotta listen to what's going on," Carroll said. "We can't afford to miss the opportunity to compete, so that's what we're taxed to do. We'll listen to everything. Like we've always said, any phase of transition for acquiring talent, we always try to be right at the front of it and know everything that's going on."

"No matter what the time of the year it is, you're always constantly listening, especially when the intensity just picks up this time of year," Schneider added.

From Carroll's perspective, the Seahawks would be doing themselves a major disservice and limiting their opportunities by not fielding calls coming from other teams. He and Schneider have long subscribed to that mindset as evidenced by the large number of trades the duo have orchestrated over the years to bring in talent.

Never leave a stone unturned. That has been one of Schneider's favorite catchphrases during his time at the helm and apparently includes the rock that is Seattle's franchise quarterback and nine-time Pro Bowler.

In a perfect world, fans would obviously prefer for the Seahawks and/or Wilson himself to unequivocally shoot down all trade rumors surrounding the player once and for all. But that's not how business is conducted in the NFL and as Carroll and Schneider remarked, that's especially true in the Pacific Northwest.

"We count on our ability to figure it out and to be creative," Carroll said. "And we know we're going to be supported well by the organization to spend the money and we can do what we got to do. And so it gives us a chance to always be involved and some clubs don't get to do that. You know, we're fortunate we do."

"I have relationships around the league, so when somebody calls you on a specific person or player," Schneider chipped in. "You always have to return those calls and you can't just blow people off."

For those concerned about the revelation Schneider accepts calls from other teams asking about Wilson's availability, however, the phone being answered doesn't mean he's on his way out of town by any stretch of the imagination.

On Wednesday, both Carroll and Schneider indicated all of those conversations wind up ending the same way. In essence, inquiring callers are kindly told to kick rocks. Without burning bridges with other decision makers in the league landscape, he doesn't even stay on the line long enough to consider making a deal for one of the best players in franchise history.

"What John says is that 'we're not shopping the quarterback.' That's what he tells them," Carroll stated. "He has talked to a number of teams. A number of teams have asked just because of the media, they think that something is going on. So he's fielded a lot of calls... for that in particular, he has a pretty standard response."

"Of course they would to take their shots. I would do the same thing if I read something in the media," Schneider smiled.

What should also put the collective fan base at ease? Carroll doesn't think the trade chatter revolving around Wilson has been as loud as it was one offseason ago when the player aired his grievances about pass protection and not being involved enough in personnel decisions. In addition, his agent Mark Rodgers released four teams his client would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for through a report to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

So far this offseason, Wilson hasn't called out his offensive line and has generally stayed low-key in media appearances. His agent hasn't revealed any new lists with potential suitors and if anything, comments such as the ones Wilson made on the Today show earlier this week nixing the idea he would want to play on the East Coast have further reinforced the idea he prefers staying in Seattle rather than changing teams.

Remaining in regular communication with the quarterback he's been in lockstep with since they first began their partnership 10 years ago, Carroll thinks how Wilson has carried himself media-wise has made all of the difference.

"I think Russ was pretty clear of his intentions. You know, that he plans on playing here, being with us. And so I think he contributed to that," Carroll remarked.

Media outlets will undoubtedly continue to force feed trade scenarios linking Wilson to teams such as the Commanders, Eagles, and Buccaneers for public consumption and those rumors will spawn further calls from inquiring minds that Schneider will happily answer. As he told reporters, understanding the nature of the business, the last thing he wants to do is blow off another team and potentially eliminate possibilities for trades down the road.

But regardless of how often Schneider's ringtone chimes courtesy of other suitors hoping to pitch an offer for Wilson, it's abundantly clear the Seahawks aren't interested at all in moving the nine-time Pro Bowler. With free agency coming later this month and the draft approaching shortly after, all signs continue to point to him being where he's been all along back under center when the team kicks off offseason workouts in May.