Seahawks Final Roster Cutdown Tracker

Like the rest of the NFL, Seattle must reduce its roster by 27 players over the next 24 hours to reach the mandated 53-man limit. Which players will survive cuts? And who will be on the outside looking in?

With the preseason now in the rear-view mirror and the regular season only 10 days away from kicking off, the Seahawks and all 32 NFL teams must reduce their rosters from 80 to 53 players by Tuesday at 1 PM PST.

This means 27 players who were on the roster for the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday will no longer be on the team, at least until Seattle can begin assembling a 16-player practice squad starting on Wednesday.

Over the next several days, reports and rumors will be flying around with all 32 rosters undergoing immense changes. Players will initially be cut, some will be claimed off waivers by other teams, and then a second wave of players will be cut. Trades will also materialize, bringing further roster shuffling.

Teams will have until Wednesday at 1 PM PST to put claims on waived players cut by other teams. Immediately after that deadline passes, teams can start to sign players to their respective practice squads.

Which Seahawks will survive roster cuts and make the 53? And which ones will be on the outside looking in? Keep tabs on all the latest reports and rumors here as the final roster takes shape in coming days.