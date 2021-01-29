Seahawks Hire Andy Dickerson as Run Game Coordinator, Per Report

Two days following the reported hiring of new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, the Seahawks appear to have plucked yet another coach from the Rams. Per Michael Silver, Andy Dickerson will be following Waldron to Seattle to be the team's new run game coordinator.

After serving nine seasons as the Rams' assistant offensive line coach, Dickerson will be replacing Brennan Carroll, who departed Seattle this offseason to become the offensive coordinator for the University of Arizona. Before his role with Los Angeles, Dickerson served as the defensive quality coach of the Jets from 2006-08 and the Browns in 2009. He then transitioned to be Cleveland's assistant line coach in 2010 before heading back to New York the next year as a coaches assistant.

Dickerson's connection to Waldron dates back well before the two crossed paths in the Rams' organization. They were teammates at Tufts University and, in 2004, the two worked for the Patriots as operations interns before Waldron departed for a graduate assistant position at Notre Dame.

With Dave Canales set to return as the team's passing game coordinator, the Seahawks' offensive coaching staff appears to be pretty much in place at the top. With Waldron and Dickerson, Seattle will look to capture some of the success the Rams had in the run game in 2020, in which they finished 10th in the league in rushing yards per game.

After losing their past run game coordinator in Carroll to the college game, bringing someone in who Waldron is familiar with makes a ton of sense. Having that kind of continuity should help Waldron settle into a new environment easier as he looks to help solve an offense that appeared quite dysfunctional towards the end of the 2020 season.

Head coach Pete Carroll has expressed a desire to emphasize the run game in 2021. However, Seattle's two top backfield options in 2020, Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde, are both hitting unrestricted free agency this March and they have several questions to answer in regards to their interior offensive line as well. Dickerson will hope to build a running game in Seattle that can succeed no matter who their primary ball carrier ends up being, replicating what Los Angeles was able to do with their overhauled rush attack last season.