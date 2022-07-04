Skip to main content
Seahawks Hire Two Analytics Staffers

On Monday, news broke that the Seahawks were hiring two analytics members to their football staff.

The Seahawks are adding two members to their football analytics staff prior to the start of the 2022 season.

ESPN’s Seth Walder reported Monday, per sources, that Seattle is hiring Becca Erenbaum as a Senior Football Research Analyst and Peter Engler as a Football Research Assistant.

Erenbaum arrives with a Bachelor of Science degree from Duke in Mathematics and Statistics and is currently studying at Columbia for a Master of Science degree.

Eranbaum was a football research analyst for The 33rd Team, the pro football analysis website founded by former NFL executives Mike Tannenbaum and Joe Banner. She previously worked with the NBA’s New York Knicks as a Basketball Insights Associate.

Eranbaum also interned with the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 offseason in Personnel Analytics, using high school track and field times to help predict the 2021 draft classes’ 40-yard dash times.

Engler studied Sport Management at Queens University of Charlotte before completing a dual MBA/MS in Sport Management from UMass Amherst.

Like Eranbaum, Engler has experience with The 33rd Team, serving as their Director of Scouting and Analytics. Engler’s articles looked at topics like “Inefficient Passing and Turnovers”, “Reasons for the NFL’s scoring explosion in 2020," along with his creation of a new quarterback stat called “comprehensive passing."

Engler was also the Charlotte Thunder’s Director of Player Personnel, an indoor football team that competes in the American Arena League. The Thunder finished their 2021 season with a perfect 10-0 record.

Erenbaum and Engler bolster a staff headed by Patrick Ward, the Seahawks’ Director of Research and Analytics, and contributed to by Research Analyst Brian Eayrs. Seattle has yet to establish a department specifically labeled “analytics.”

