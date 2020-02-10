SeahawkMaven
Seahawks in XFL Week 1 Report: Christine Michael Slips Up, Literally

CorbinSmithNFL

Time will tell whether or not the second incarnation of the XFL has better staying power than its predecessor, which lasted just one season in 2001 before folding, as well as other failed attempts at spring leagues such as the AAF debacle last year.

But after a moderately successful first weekend, early signs are positive for Vince McMahon’s league, as the XFL received largely positive reviews from viewers due to a faster game pace, innovative rule changes, and a more intimate broadcast.

While several players shined during the XFL’s first chance to endear itself to fans, former Seahawks struggled to make an impact throughout the weekend.

As the most notable ex-Seahawk playing in the upstart league, running back Christine Michael landed with the St. Louis BattleHawks as a first-round selection. But Matt Jones earned the start instead and when the former Texas A&M standout did find his way on the field, he rushed for zero yards on seven carries and caught one pass for negative yardage. His longest run of the day went for three yards.

Michael also may have produced the top candidate for a future XFL “Not So Top Plays” segment, displaying several of the traits that helped push the 2013 second-round pick out of the NFL.

Late in the first quarter, Michael took a handoff to the left out of a pistol formation and then apparently stepped on a banana peel as he approached the line of scrimmage, falling to the turf untouched. Once he got back to his feet, a defender knocked the football out of his hands and after initially being ruled down, the Renegades were awarded the football after replay showed a clear fumble and recovery.

Two former Seattle receivers, Keenan Reynolds of the Dragons and Jazz Ferguson of the Renegades, combined to catch four passes for 14 yards as both of their teams lost their season openers. Ferguson missed out on a potential touchdown for Dallas when he wasn’t prepared for a throw from quarterback Phillip Nelson, drawing some boos from the home crowd.

If there was a former Seahawk who performed well in this weekend’s showcase, veteran linebacker Terence Garvin made the most of his latest opportunity in the XFL. Starting for the BattleHawks, he produced eight tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack during a hard-fought victory despite getting banged up in the middle of the game.

All four players should be back in action next weekend, with the possibility Kasen Williams could make his debut for the Dragons at CenturyLink Field after sitting out Week 1 with a quad injury.

CorbinSmithNFL