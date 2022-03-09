Seahawks Interested in Exploring Trade For Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Embroiled in legal issues, Watson's future remains up in the air. But if he isn't charged, Seattle would be interested in speaking with Houston about a potential deal to bring on the talented signal caller as a replacement for Russell Wilson.

After orchestrating a blockbuster deal sending nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos on Tuesday, the Seahawks have shifted their attention towards acquiring another talented signal caller to replace him.

As first reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network and confirmed by multiple sources, Seattle has interest in trading for Houston star Deshaun Watson, whose future remains unclear as he works through unresolved legal issues, including 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and nearly a dozen criminal complaints. The 26-year old quarterback is scheduled to give his first deposition on Friday from the office of his lawyer Rusty Hardin.

In terms of talent, Watson belongs in the discussion as a top five caliber quarterback. Prior to demanding a trade and being mired in legal woes a year ago, he led the NFL in passing with 4,823 yards, threw 33 touchdown passes compared to only seven interceptions, and posted a 70.2 percent completion rate despite playing for a dreadful 4-12 Texans squad. Possessing a bazooka for an arm, he has thrown for nearly 15,000 yards and 104 touchdowns in only 54 career games.

Similar to Wilson, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Watson also has dynamic playmaking ability as a runner. Averaging 5.5 yards per carry, he has rushed for 1,677 yards and scored 17 touchdowns on the ground since breaking into the league as a first-round pick out of Clemson in 2017.

Obviously, Watson's ongoing legal battle will prevent any team from making a trade until a resolution is reached. But the Seahawks have been looking into his ongoing legal situation and with a clear and obvious need at quarterback, they have ample draft capital to pursue a trade. The team currently has the No. 9 overall pick in this year's draft, two first-round picks in 2023, and four second-round picks in the next two years.

Previous reports have suggested the Texans would not move Watson unless they were given three first-round picks in return. That would be a significant price for any team to pay and those demands may need to be lowered with a possible suspension looming down the road, but if he's available to play, plenty of teams may still be willing to make such an investment for a young, proven franchise quarterback. This includes the Seahawks, who would be signaling to the rest of the league that they aren't rebuilding by making such a bold move.

From Watson's perspective, Seattle should be an intriguing landing spot for him due to the presence of star receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. The team also added athletic pass-catching tight end Noah Fant as part of the Wilson trade, giving them another weapon to dangle as lure to persuade him to waive his no-trade clause to come to the Pacific Northwest.

Other teams such as the Panthers and Commanders have done their due diligence and are expected to be aggressive pursuing Watson if and when his legal problems are addressed. But he would need to sign off on a trade to either team, and from a supporting cast standpoint, the Seahawks may present the best opportunity for him to get a fresh start and immediately compete for titles.

For now, nothing is imminent for Watson with any prospective suitor and he won't be suiting up for anyone until the legal process has ran its course. In the meantime, the Seahawks will continue to dig into his situation and if he isn't charged and/or reaches a settlement, there's a strong likelihood the organization will make a substantial offer to try to land the gifted quarterback.