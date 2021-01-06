Seahawks' Jamal Adams: 'No Doubt I'm Playing' in Wild Card Round vs. Rams

Three days after suffering a shoulder injury in Seattle's 26-23 win over San Francisco, Adams won't be denied the opportunity to play in his first career playoff game and plans to be in uniform "full go" against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

If Seahawks fans had any doubts about the possibility of Jamal Adams being available against the Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, the boisterous safety made sure to squash such ideas promptly.

Despite exiting Sunday's season finale against the 49ers with a left shoulder injury and sitting out practice on Tuesday, Adams made it clear on Wednesday that nothing will stop him from suiting up and playing in the first playoff game of his NFL career.

"No question in my mind, I'm playing, man," Adams said confidently. " As long as these legs are moving... I'm going to be out there... There was never no doubt in my mind I wasn't playing. Let's get that out there, I'm full go."

Blitzing off the edge on a 3rd and 6 play early in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Adams took what he called a "lucky" shot from running back Jerrick McKinnon in pass protection. Shaking his arm, he quickly made his way to the sideline and was escorted to the blue injury tent by Seattle's medical staff.

While Adams returned for two plays later in the quarter, the Seahawks eventually took his helmet away from him and he remained on the bench for the rest of the game.

This was just the latest injury suffered by Adams, who injured his other shoulder against the Rams back in Week 10 and has also been playing with two broken fingers in recent weeks. While he will be wearing protection for his new shoulder injury, there's no way he's going to be kept off the field regardless of the pain.

"It's just another challenge. I’m a savage, bro. I’m a warrior, man," Adams smiled. "Whatever it takes. I'm excited for this opportunity. It doesn't matter what obstacle is thrown my way, I always figure it out and that's all that matters."

Assuming Adams doesn't have any setbacks during the week, the Seahawks should have their star safety in the lineup for the biggest game of the season. Though it's only been a few weeks since they beat the Rams 20-9 to clinch an NFC West title, the opponent may look a bit different this time around.

Coming off thumb surgery, Jared Goff's status for this weekend remains unknown after missing the season finale and John Wolford could be in line for his second straight start. As of Wednesday, coach Sean McVay had been unwilling to name a starter and such a decision likely won't be made until the end of the week.

In preparation for Saturday's grudge match, Adams told reporters he has watched the Rams Week 17 victory over the Cardinals 10 times on film. Already with a prior background with Wolford, who spent a brief time with the Jets in training camp back in 2018, he saw a few differences but mostly similarities in how McVay's offense operated last weekend compared to normal with Goff under center.

"I respect what Sean McVay does over there," Adams remarked. "He sticks with his script, he believes in his system and I have nothing but respect for that guy, so he's gonna continue doing what he does cause he believes in himself and he believes in the guys that he has. We gotta go out there and slow things down as best as we can."

As far as his health is concerned, Adams doesn't expect his newest shoulder to impact his performance. There will be "no limitations" and after breaking the single-season sack record for defensive backs last month, he will likely have his share of opportunities to blitz whoever plays quarterback on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage while wreaking havoc flying all over the field.

Exhibiting the trademark energy that immediately endeared him to Seahawks fans upon his arrival to close out his press conference, Adams also doesn't envision the stage being too big for him playing in the postseason for the first time.

"I warm up inside just to stay calm and keep cool, but when that time goes and I start making plays, that's where I just tap into that 'Mamba Mentality.' I call it the 'Prez Mentality' and I feed off of it, so it's just the energy I'm going to bring. I'm gonna always be me, I'm never gonna change for anybody, so I'm looking forward to it."