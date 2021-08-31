August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe NestSI.com
Search

Seahawks Land CB Sidney Jones in Trade With Jaguars

Faced with injuries and underwhelming play from their current group of cornerbacks, the Seahawks have acquired former University of Washington standout Sidney Jones in a trade with the Jaguars.
Author:
Publish date:

Less than 24 hours away from the deadline to cut rosters down to 53 players, the Seahawks have made their second trade for a cornerback in as many weeks. In a deal with the Jaguars, they've landed fifth-year man Sidney Jones for a sixth-round pick in 2022. 

Jones, 25, makes his return to the Pacific Northwest after playing his college ball for the University of Washington. 

Selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the young corner missed nearly the entirety of his rookie season with an achilles injury he suffered at his pro day. He struggled to stay healthy in his second and third years as well, making just eight starts in 21 appearances. In that time, he surrendered a completion percentage of 56.7 and an opponent passer rating of 79.6 with two interceptions, 10 pass deflections and 48 combined tackles.

Coming out of training camp in 2020, Jones was cut by Philadelphia and subsequently signed with Jacksonville's practice squad. He made six starts for the Jags, matching his career total in interceptions up to that point. Pro Football Focus gave him a positive overall grade of 68.1 with a coverage grade of 71.3.

Jones measures in at six-foot, 181 pounds with 311/2-inch arms. He predominantly played on the right side of the field with the Jaguars, registering 184 snaps there compared to 66 on the left side in 2020. For the Eagles, however, he lined up on the left for 237 snaps to just 73 on the right. 

The former Husky now joins a group of cornerbacks that severely underwhelmed in the preseason for the Seahawks. With an open starting job at left corner, neither Ahkello Witherspoon, Tre Brown, nor Damarious Randall impressed. Brown, the team's fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, also missed an entire week of practice and the team's preseason finale against the Chargers with a sore knee last week.

It remains to be seen what the other shoe to drop will be. But some clarity should be given in a short while, with the Seahawks' initial 53-man roster due for submission by 1:00 p.m. PDT Tuesday afternoon.

USATSI_16649584
Seahawks News

Seahawks Land CB Sidney Jones in Trade With Jaguars

collins
GM Report

Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 27-0 Win Over Chargers

USATSI_16647308
GM Report

Analysis: 3 Things Seahawks Must Accomplish Between Now and Week 1

USATSI_16607463
Seahawks News

Seahawks Final Roster Cutdown Tracker

USATSI_16647521
GM Report

Analysis: Final Seahawks 53-Man Roster Projection

USATSI_16647904
Game Day

With Pete Carroll Watching Closely, Jon Rhattigan Shines in NFL Debut

USATSI_16647508
GM Report

Analysis: Could Seahawks and Ravens Line Up on Running Back Trade?

taylor
Game Day

Knocking Off Rust, Darrell Taylor Makes Major Strides in Seahawks 27-0 Win Over Chargers